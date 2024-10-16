This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Carlos Corberan has made it clear that he is prepared to stay with West Bromwich Albion for the foreseeable future this week, with the Spaniard keen to stay at the Hawthorns for years to come.

Despite the Sunday Mirror reporting interest from Premier League side Southampton in his services at the weekend, the Albion boss has come out to say that he would be ‘very happy’ to extend his time in the Black Country, when talking to the Birmingham Mail.

I can only tell you that making a career in this club will be one thing that would make me happy - to extend my career in this club. It would make me very, very happy.

That can only be music to the ears of everyone associated with the Baggies, with the former Huddersfield Town boss continuing to have the club aiming back towards a return to the Premier League at this moment in time.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s resident Albion fan Callum Burgess about the latest update from the boss, and how optimistic he is for the 41-year-old to be around for the long-haul.

Carlos Corberan, Shilen Patel relationship cited for recent West Brom resurgence

Having taken over first-team proceedings at the Hawthorns a little shy of two years ago, Corberan has overseen a complete turnaround in fortunes at the football club, having taken over with the club languishing near the bottom of the second tier.

Since then, the Baggies have come within touching distance of the Premier League, only to lose out to Leeds United in the Championship playoff finals last season, before flying out the blocks in the current campaign.

As a result, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the Spaniard’s future at the club, with Saints’ interest likely to be a sign of things to come if Albion continue to play the successful brand of football their coach has implemented.

But while their may be temptations higher up the pyramid, Burgess believes the stability within the relationship of Corberan and owner Shilen Patel is a major factor in the former’s commitment to the cause, with the new owner continuing to win over the fanbase since his takeover in February 2024.

When asked about his thoughts on Corberan’s status at the club following his latest comments, the Albion fan said: “As a supporter it is everything you want to hear from your manager at this point in time, when you know that he is quite easily capable of going on to the Premier League and getting a better job there.

Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion Championship record (Transfermarkt) Matches 85 Wins 42 Draws 18 Defeats 25 Points per game 1.69 Win % 49.4

“But now we have got through the dark times under Guochuan Lai, and the light at the end of the tunnel is ahead of us with Shilen Patel, you can tell how much the project has galvanised Carlos Corberan into feeling that West Brom is definitely the place for him.

“There was a fighting attitude during the times that Guochuan Lai owned the club, but since Shilen Patel has taken over, you can tell that the two of them are really aligned.”

Shilen Patel, Carlos Corberan restore faith in West Bromwich Albion from the Hawthorns fanbase

Given the good feeling around the club in the present day, it may be hard to remember the ill-feeling surrounding Albion back in October 2022, with Steve Bruce overseeing a dismal time in the club’s history, with a relegation hangover leaving them pinned to the bottom of the table.

But since then, Corberan has worked wonders with the talent at his disposal, while Patel’s [pictured] ownership has helped return the link between fanbase and football club of late, with the Hawthorns awash with enthusiasm on a match day.

With the news that their boss is as committed to the cause as ever, Burgess can only echo the sentiments of Albion supporters of late, with hope and faith reinstated in those in the stands.

He continued: “The best thing that you can say about the two of them at the moment is that, as a fan, you actually look forward to press conferences, statements and communication from Shilen Patel.

“You look forward to hearing what Carlos Corberan is going to say in the next press conference, and we have been there at times under other managers where it feels like a bit of a slog.

“Before, we were hearing Steve Bruce running around trying to make up a load of nonsense every week, so it is great to see how committed Carlos Corberan, and it leaves us optimistic for the future ahead.”