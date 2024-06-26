Highlights Managerial changes are prevalent this summer, with big stories like Kompany to Bayern and Rooney to Plymouth making headlines.

Carlos Corberán of West Brom has impressed despite financial constraints, with Leicester unable to land him due to a £4 million clause.

West Brom fans hope the release clause will deter Burnley's interest in Corberán, as they aim to retain him for the upcoming season.

So far this summer we have seen somewhat of a managerial merry-go-round, with numerous clubs looking for new leaders for their sides.

Vincent Kompany's departure for Bayern Munich, Enzo Maresca signing at Chelsea and Wayne Rooney joining Plymouth Argyle are just some of the big stories that have happened over the past few months.

A man that has been linked with numerous vacancies is West Bromwich Albion's Carlos Corberán. The 41-year-old took West Brom to fifth-place in the Championship last season under serious financial constraints, impressing football fans across the country.

The Spaniard was initially linked to the Leicester City vacancy, but a key part of the deal meant that he didn't join the Foxes. With Burnley now keen on the manager, West Brom fans will be hopeful that the Clarets will look elsewhere based on the information regarding Leicester pulling out.

The clause that West Brom will use to keep Corberán

Upon the arrival of Steve Cooper at Leicester City, The Athletic provided an update on why the pursuit of Corberán ended. According to these sources, it was due to a release clause within the Spaniard's contract that valued him at £4 million.

For a Chelsea or a Manchester United, this is pocket money, but Leicester deemed it "too expensive".

On West Brom's behalf, this is really smart planning and denies a lot of clubs the opportunity to snatch the manager away from them.

The hope for West Brom is that we see a repeat of this if Burnley come calling. The Clarets are not in a stronger financial position than the Foxes (or you wouldn't expect so given their respective divisions), so one can assume that £4 million would prove too much for them.

The one concern for Albion will be that Burnley's managerial hunt is still ongoing and targets are being crossed off by the day. With their manager one of the favourites for the job, if the Lancashire-based side become desperate, then it is possible that they will just pay up in a bid to secure his signature.

West Brom will obviously hope this is not the case and Corberán will remain their manager for next season.

West Brom fans will be desperate to see Corberán stay

Back in the autumn of 2022, Albion were sitting in the Championship relegation zone when Corberan replaced Steve Bruce, and he has done an outstanding job to transform his side into one of the best teams in the division.

Carlos Corberan's record as West Brom head coach (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 84 39 18 27 46.4%

Still yet to sign a player using a transfer fee, if he was to be backed by Shilen Patel this transfer window, then the Baggies could begin to dream about a return to the Premier League.

Of course, the slight tail-off in form towards the end of last season will be a concern, but how he had them playing prior to that displays the level he can take some of these players to. Before his arrival, the likes of Okay Yokuslu and Darnell Furlong were underperforming, but he has transformed them into brilliant players.

Right now, the Baggies' priority has to be retaining the services of Corberán past this summer and the £4 million release clause is a shrewd bit of business. If he stays, then they can begin to make the necessary signings and target an even better finish than last season.