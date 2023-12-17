Highlights West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan frustrated after drawing with Stoke City.

Dominant performance by Albion with 16 attempts on goal, but couldn't secure a second goal.

Corberan believes his team deserved to win based on underlying data, but admits they didn't do enough.

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan was left feeling frustrated after his side's home draw with Stoke City on Sunday lunchtime.

The Baggies came into this encounter knowing that a win would give them more security in the play-off places at present after their midweek success at lowly Rotherham United, but could only do enough to secure a point against the managerless Potters.

West Bromwich Albion's performance against Stoke City

Given the two sides' contrasting form and league positions, it's no surprise that Albion were the favourites heading into this encounter, but were shellshocked after just ten minutes as Lynden Gooch's speculative attempt curled past Alex Palmer to give Stoke the advantage.

Despite the setback and subsequent frustration which crept through the home quarters of the Hawthorns, the Spaniard's men would eventually reap their just rewards ten minutes before the interval as Brandon Thomas-Asante fired home from close range after Okay Yokuslu's initial effort was well-saved.

This takes the former Salford City man's tally for the season to seven, overtaking John Swift as West Brom's top scorer at present.

The hosts' dominance was echoed by their 16 attempts at goal to Stoke's nine, but apart from a well-blocked Jed Wallace effort and Kyle Bartley's disallowed goal, Corberan's men couldn't force a second, leaving the Baggies boss with plenty of food for thought ahead of a crucial period of the season.

Carlos Corberan: "We didn't do enough"

Speaking after the match, Corberan believed that his side did enough to win the game based on the underlying data, but as a result of the overall performance, still justified the eventual end result.

"In football, I always think the results are the consequences of the performances." Corberan told Albion's official website.

"So for me today, if there was one team who perhaps deserved to win then it would have been us, but at the same time, when we don’t achieve the result we wanted to achieve, it’s because we didn’t do enough.

"We didn’t use the advantages that we had well enough and we should’ve created more chances to score the second goal which would have earned us the win."

West Brom must improve, says Corberan

The Spaniard added, offering his thoughts on where the Baggies must improve going forward: "We were the better team, but at the same time, we need to analyse why we didn’t win that game.

"We needed to find a way to arrive into the last third of the pitch and create the chances. I think we should have put the ball in the box more times.

"The important thing in football is to win the football matches. If you win after scoring the first goal then fantastic. If you win it after conceding one goal, then great also. You need to make sure you are ready to face every type of situation in football.

"I think their early goal certainly surprised us and created some level of anxiety. In football you can never lose control of the game. It was important to keep control of the game and create the chances."

"The overall feeling I have from today is that we could have created more chances to score the second goal."

Next up for the Baggies is a stern away trip to the Riverside where they face Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough outfit, who sit eight places but just six points behind them in the table.