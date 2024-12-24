This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The day West Brom supporters have been dreading looks likely to be upon them. The latest reports suggest that Spanish giants, Valencia CF, are set to appoint the Baggies boss.

The former European giants are far from the club that they once were, sitting towards the bottom of La Liga, managing just two wins in their first 17 league matches. This saw the club sack Ruben Baraja on Monday, but have moved swiftly to secure his replacement.

The latest reports from the BBC suggest that Valencia are willing to pay Corberan's release clause in his Albion contract, which is believed to be somewhere between £3m-£4m.

Having grown up just 20 miles from the Mestalla, a return to his native Spain could be far too good to refuse. The ex-Leeds United coach has been linked with plenty of jobs, but has stayed put at the Hawthorns. However, it seems that things might be about to change.

Corberan's departure will be a huge blow for West Brom

With the news of an official approach being sent by the Spanish side, we spoke to FLW's West Brom fan pundit, Callum, to gather his thoughts on the departure of Corberan.

He told us: "It can't be underestimated how much of a blow this is for West Bromwich Albion.

"When he took over the club, we were 23rd in the table. He managed to take us to eighth place, and the play-offs last season, and the season after, a revolving door of transfers, with players coming in and out of the club.

"We're on the very edge of the play-offs at the minute, despite the run of form that's seen us win three games in 14.

"It would be very difficult to see, under another manager, if Albion would be in this place in the table.

"Without Carlos, I think that Albion would be in a much more difficult place than they are at the minute."

Baggies now face the tough task of replacing fan favourite boss

It's a Christmas nightmare for new owner Shilen Patel, who will be keeping one eye on developments with Valencia, and the other on securing Corberan's replacement. He now faces an enormous decision, as the Spanish manager is a much-loved figure in West Bromwich.

As Callum stated, Corberan performed a minor miracle with what he had at his disposal. He took the Baggies from the foot of the Championship to play-off contention, all whilst controversial owner Guochan Lai pulled the strings at the club. Patel's takeover has brought much-needed stability, which Albion fans will be hoping doesn't crumble with the manager's departure.

With all the reports that have circulated, it would be naive to suggest that the Baggies' owner hasn't mulled over this potential situation before. However, he must now put his plans to fruition, and find a replacement that can take the baton from the outgoing boss.