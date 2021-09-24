Carlos Corberan urges EFL review to help ease Huddersfield Town conundrum

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has stated that he would be behind a rule change in the EFL to allow clubs to name nine substitutes, as they did last season.

As the footballing world emerged from the pandemic, clubs were able to name 20-man squads and call on two extra players, as well as make a total of five subs in the 90 minutes rather than the usual three.

The 2021/22 campaign has seen the rules revert to 18-man squads and three substitutes, which has led to Corberan stating why he would like to see a slight change in the rules.

He told his press conference: “I would like it if every coach could have 20 players in their squad. For me, if the federation allows us to have this number of players in the squad, you don’t have to guess how the game is going to be and just use the players you have (on the bench).

“Last year, for example, we had the opportunity to go into games with 20 players and use five subs. I don’t agree that we need five subs because we are in a different moment, but as a coach, I would like to have the option to bring 20 players.

“I need to guess one game and suppose how the game is going to go. Maybe that game demands one winger, but I think we need one midfielder on the bench, then I don’t have the winger.

“I’d like to travel with a minimum of 20 players rather than make a decision on what the game was going to demand one day before.”

The Huddersfield head coach’s argument stems from his frustration when selecting Rolando Aarons, a player that’s training well but struggling to break into the matchday squad.

“I have to be honest, in the last two weeks, there’s been an improvement in Rolando Aarons,” Corberan stated. “I’m starting to see the player he is.

“I need to make a decision and select 18 players to be involved from the 23 players I have.”

Aarons is knocking on the door of a Huddersfield squad back in action tomorrow afternoon against Swansea City.

Corberan’s side were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest last weekend in the Championship, with that particular result leading to Huddersfield slipping out of the top-six at this early stage of the season.

The competitiveness of Huddersfield’s squad, though, means that Aarons is far from guaranteed a place in the 18. Corberan revealed that only Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Aaron Rowe and Ryan Schofield are unavailable for the trip to South Wales.

