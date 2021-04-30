Carlos Corberan underlines absent Huddersfield Town man’s importance as he weighs up solution to injury blow

Huddersfield Town look set to be without Fraizer Campbell this weekend against Coventry City as he continues to battle his way back from a shoulder injury, leaving Carlos Corberan with the full focus of replacing him suitably in the starting XI.

Campbell has been a regular in the Huddersfield line-up this season, making 40 appearances in total, with 35 of those coming from the start.

Despite not setting the world alight in terms of his goalscoring and netting just seven times in 2020/21, Corberan has been delighted with the 33-year-old’s contribution in and out of possession.

Corberan told yesterday’s press conference: “Fraizer Campbell has been one of the most important players for us this year. That’s why he has accumulated the minutes that he has accumulated.

“We know that he’s an important player in starting the press because of how much effort and how much determination he plays with. He is very important, as we say: ‘sometimes the attack starts with the goalkeeper and the defence starts with the striker’.

“Fraizer Campbell allows us to defend well, but also attack well too.”

Campbell, though, is nursing a shoulder problem that he picked up during the first-half of the win over Nottingham Forest earlier in the month.

Since then, Yaya Sanogo and Danny Ward have been tasked with leading the line, whilst Josh Koroma’s return to the squad has added another dimension to the attack.

However, Huddersfield have lost back-to-back fixtures against Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers, with neither striker particularly impressing.

Corberan continued: “When we lost Campbell in the game against Nottingham Forest, we were looking for the solutions, and the solutions are the players that can replace him in attack: (Yaya) Sanogo and Danny Ward.

“When you don’t have Campbell you have to focus on the things we can receive from Sanogo and Ward either playing together or with just one of them.

“Against Nottingham Forest, Danny Ward was showing a very good level of performance. He was helping the team with their pressing and winning a lot of balls.

“We then played two or three days later against Barnsley and I thought the best striker to help the team in that moment was Sanogo for the type of game I was expecting. Also, Ward cannot play many games in a row because in this year he hasn’t had the possibility to do that (because of injuries).

“In the game against Blackburn, I felt it was a game for Ward.

“When we don’t have Campbell, my thinking and focus has to be on the players we have available and trying to get the best out of them.”

Huddersfield will be looking to put any outside chance of relegation to bed when they take on Coventry at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow.

Corberan’s side sit on 47 points, which leaves them eight clear of Rotherham United and the relegation zone.