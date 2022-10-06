Carlos Corberan to Middlesbrough: Would it be a good appointment? What does he offer?

Middlesbrough are currently on the lookout for a new manager after opting to part ways with Chris Wilder earlier this week.

Wilder ultimately failed to turn Boro into legitimate contenders for promotion during his time at the Riverside Stadium and was sacked following the club’s defeat to Coventry City.

Although Middlesbrough are currently 18th in the Championship, they are only five points adrift of the play-off places and will be looking to close this gap when they face Millwall on Saturday.

Ahead of this fixture, Carlos Corberan has been linked with the vacancy at the Riverside Stadium.

According to TEAMtalk, Corberan is on Boro’s shortlist.

Rob Edwards and Mark Robins have also been named as contenders for the Middlesbrough job.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether Corberan would be a good appointment for Boro and assess what he would offer in terms of his style…

Would it be a good appointment?

When you consider that Corberan achieved a great deal of success during his time in charge of Huddersfield Town, it could be argued that appointing him would be a shrewd move by Boro.

After guiding Huddersfield to safety in the 2020/21 campaign, the Spaniard oversaw a push for promotion last season.

Huddersfield finished third in the Championship standings and went on to reach the play-off final where they suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Having managed to get the best out of Huddersfield’s players, Corberan will be confident in replicating this feat at Middlesbrough.

What does he offer?

Corberan demonstrated in the previous campaign that he is capable of deploying a number of different systems in the Championship.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Oakwell Win Draw Loss

Huddersfield lined up in a 5-4-1 formation, a 3-5-2 formation and a 4-4-2 system in their closing fixtures of the season.

Corberan will also encourage attacking football if he is appointed as Middlesbrough’s manager as the Terriers scored 75 goals in all competitions last season.

When you consider that Middlesbrough have only managed to keep three clean-sheets in the Championship, the former Olympiacos boss will need to focus on improving the club’s defensive capabilities if he makes the move to the Riverside Stadium.

Corberan will be confident in his ability to achieve this particular goal as Huddersfield prevented their opponents from scoring at this level on 20 occasions in the 2021/22 campaign.