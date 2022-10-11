Carlos Corberan speaks out amid West Brom and Middlesbrough links

Former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has suggested he has unfinished business in England after missing out on promotion to the Premier League with the Terriers last season.

Working relative miracles on a tight budget at the John Smiths Stadium, the Spaniard utilised free agents and loan signings to take the club as far as the Championship playoff final at Wembley back in May, with Huddersfield beaten by Nottingham Forest on the day.

In recent days, Corberan has been linked with the current managerial vacancies at Middlesbrough and West Brom, and his comments suggest he would be open to a Championship return.

“My job was not finished because it is true that when you are really close, when you are at Wembley and have 90 minutes to achieve something very important.” Corberan explained to Sky Sports, via BirminghamLive.

“When you finish the game my feeling was clear, I want to come back and achieve.

“This is what I want – the feeling that I did not finish my job here in England. It was the aim to put a team in the Premier League [from] the Championship.”

Corberan departed the Terriers in somewhat of a shock departure back in May and went on to be appointed by Greek side Olympiacos.

However, he left less than two months into his reign there and speaking to Sky Sports, made some interesting comments about club’s hiring their manager.

Are you a true West Brom fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 In what year did Tony Brown make his senior debut for West Brom? 1959 1963 1967 1971

“I think for me it is really important that the club makes the right decision about which coach they want. Which style they want, what is the vision of the club.” Corberan continued.

“For the coach his decision is important to decide which is the right place to go. In which players do you feel the connection from the first moment.”

The Spaniard added: “Like I told you, if it’s the right place to go. What we love to do is to coach.”

“The worst moment for a coach is when you are without a team because of the energy you can have to improve your players, to help your club, to develop their resources, to go to the game and make your fans feel proud of the team.

“The feeling you have when you achieve this is the best thing that you can feel.”

The Verdict

Looking at these comments, it sounds as though Carlos Corberan would be very happy to return to manage in England.

If that is indeed the case, Middlesbrough and West Brom might have to move quick to beat the other to appointing him, as he feels like one of the standout available candidates for the managers job at present.

For either side you do feel he would represent a good appointment, too.

With both clubs needing results from the get go and their next boss to hit the ground quickly, Corberan’s previous Championship experience could be vital.

The likes of Carrick and Rob Edwards are ambitious young coaches and other names on the market at present, but Corberan has been there and done it at as manager at this level – akey, distinct advantage over those names.