Carlos Corberan speaks out on Richard Stearman’s major Huddersfield error

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has refused to blame Richard Stearman for his side’s 1-0 defeat to Norwich after the defender’s late error gifted the Canaries the winning goal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers competed well for large swathes of the game against Daniel Farke’s side on the opening day of the season, but Stearman’s made a costly mistake as his back pass was intercepted by Teemu Pukki who teed up Adam Idah to make it 1-0.

This was how the game finished as Corberan failed to pick up any points during his first game as Huddersfield boss, with the Spaniard overseeing his second competitive match in charge of the club since making the switch from Leeds in the summer.

Speaking after the match, Corberan refused to place any blame on Stearman following his mistake with the Huddersfield boss claiming that solidarity within the squad is going to be important if they are going to have a successful season.

“Unfortunately he had that mistake but the team must be ready to help any mistake off any team-mate because this solidarity is going to help us make something important,” Corberan told the Yorkshire Post.

“It is part of life and part of the game. He doesn’t need to say anything to us.

“We won’t be focusing on the individual mistakes of any player, as a team, and at the end, football is a collective sport.” Stearman has been a regular feature in the Huddersfield side since joining the club on a permanent deal from Sheffield United back in January, with the defender having now made 17 appearances for the Yorkshire club. Huddersfield will now be looking to pick up their first points under Corberan when they travel to face last season’s play-off finalists Brentford on Saturday.

The Verdict

Corberan definitely adopts the correct approach in defending Stearman following his mistake which led to the goal, particularly given that the defender produced a relatively solid performance right up until this second-half error on Saturday.

The Terriers boss knows his squad will need a strong togetherness if they are to improve on last season’s performance, and directing blame at individual players is certainly not the right way to work towards achieving this.

It is now crucial that Huddersfield take the positives from Saturday’s performance into the match against Brentford. The Terriers could have got something from Saturday’s game with more attacking firepower, and this is something that needs to be addressed.