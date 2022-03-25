Carlos Corberan speaks out on Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin’s situation at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has spoken out on Chelsea loanee’s Tino Anjorin’s time at Huddersfield Town so far.

The 20-year-old, who is away on England under-20’s international duty at present, joined the Terriers on loan at the end of January.

His game time so far, though, has been limited, appearing in just five matches as a substitute.

Corberan says that’s down to needing to ‘prepare him well’ before giving him more playing time.

“The period before the international break was one part of his development because he went a long time without playing minutes.” Corberan explained, via The Yorkshire Post.

“We’ve needed to do some training with him to prepare him well and that can affect your performances in the games if you train too much.”

“He’s not been ready yet to play 90 minutes or be a starting player so we’ve needed to spend more time working with him.”

“Now he is going to have a couple of weeks to improve his level.”

Despite the lack of minutes, Corberan did take time to praise the 20-year-old’s attitude towards his improvement, calling his application ‘exceptional’.

“His application has been exceptional in every way because he’s a very professional young player.” Corberan continued.

“If you are a 20-year-old player without that self-demanding, it will be impossible to have a career.” The Verdict Tino Anjorin’s lack of game time must be frustrating for the youngster, having left Chelsea in search of more regular first team football. Having said that though, it sounds as though he may have a role to play as the season comes to an end. Corberan has clearly been working with the young player to get him up to the level he feels he needs to be at to feature in 90 minute action for the Terriers, showing he does have plans to use Anjorin. With games running out though, and Huddersfield right up there in the league, will Corberan risk throwing Anjorin in? Only time will tell.