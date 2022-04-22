Carlos Corberan simply must cherish remarkable Huddersfield Town achievement

Huddersfield Town secured at least a place in the Championship’s play-off places this evening thanks to a 2-1 win against Barnsley.

It’s been a season of real progress for the club and their head coach, Carlos Corberan, who has quashed doubts surrounding his ability to manage at this level after last year’s relegation fight.

Corberan has manoeuvred Town through the season superbly, reacting to setbacks well and punching well above their weight when it comes to results in a competitive chase for the top-six.

The midpoint of this season brought an 18-game unbeaten run across all competitions, which has ultimately shaped this memorable campaign.

That in itself is an exceptional achievement in one of the world’s most unpredictable divisions. Along the way, Town beat now promoted Fulham, showed incredible spirit when Jon Russell’s goal completed a late comeback against Cardiff City, whilst also coming out on top when goals were flying in against Bristol City, Blackpool and Reading.

If that unbeaten run thrust Huddersfield into the play-off conversation, their reaction to that eventual loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup (and then Millwall in the league) cemented a deserved place in the promotion picture.

A 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth led Town into the March international break and offered food for thought following a four game winless run. Corberan drew the perfect reaction, though, with wins over Hull City and Luton Town, backed up by four points from QPR and Middlesbrough over Easter.

To tonight, then, as Huddersfield beat Barnsley thanks to goals from Jordan Rhodes and Harry Toffolo, confirming their place in the play-offs next month and keeping an outside chance of automatic promotion alive.

You’d question whether even Corberan could have seen that coming after last season badly spiralled out of control and Huddersfield were entering this same stage of the campaign looking over their shoulders.

That almost lack of faith amongst the fans was evident in only 15,126 turning up to the John Smith’s Stadium back on August 14th for the 5-1 defeat to Fulham. Belief has grown, however, with attendances creeping up over 20,000 lately thanks to inventive ticketing prices and, of course, the thrill of a promotion push.

Corberan deserves enormous credit for driving that on the pitch and getting every ounce from this squad of players.

He will, naturally, push that credit onto his players and, yes, they are fully deserving of plaudits for executing his game plan week-on-week.

Yet, in what’s just his second season of management at this level, it’s remarkable that the Premier League is a very realistic dream for the Spaniard.

Corberan’s character will not allow him to think too far ahead and his integrity will mean he looks no further than Coventry City a week tomorrow. Then, the mid-term process will be putting a plan place to cash in on this wonderful opportunity Huddersfield have secured.

However, sometimes it’s appropriate to step back and live in a certain moment. Tonight is one of those nights for the Huddersfield boss.