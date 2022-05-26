Carlos Corberan shares update on key Huddersfield Town figure ahead of Forest showdown

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that there is a chance that Matty Pearson could be involved in the club’s showdown with Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

The defender has been forced to watch on from the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury in training last month.

As a result of this issue, Pearson missed the final six games of the regular campaign as well as both legs of the club’s play-off semi-final with Luton Town.

In the absence of Pearson, Huddersfield managed to set up a clash with Forest by securing a 2-1 victory over the Hatters on aggregate.

Set to face a Forest side who eliminated Sheffield United in the previous round, the Terriers know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to have the best chance of sealing a return to the top-flight on Sunday.

Ahead of the play-off final, Corberan has shared an injury update on Pearson.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for this particular fixture (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the defender, Corberan said: “I think unfortunately Matty Pearson has recovered late in the season and has not played any games so far, but I think he has the character to be involved.

“I can’t tell you if he will be involved or not because to be honest I am still considering it.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Pearson has become a key player for Huddersfield since joining the club last year, the news that there is a chance that he may be involved on Sunday is encouraging.

During the 37 league games that he has participated in for the Terriers this season, Pearson has made 1.7 tackles and 4.4 clearances per fixture.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in the Championship, the defender will be determined to make his return to action this weekend.

Whereas it would be somewhat of a surprise if he is given the nod to start ahead of Tom Lees or Levi Colwill due to his lack of game-time in recent months, Pearson could be utilised as a substitute depending on the situation that Huddersfield find themselves in.