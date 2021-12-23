Carlos Corberan shares update on Huddersfield Town trio as Blackpool clash looms

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that whilst Pipa has stepped up his road to recovery by returning to training, Jonathan Hogg and Alex Vallejo will not feature again for the club this year.

Hogg sustained a knee injury during the Terriers’ clash with Cardiff City last month and still could be a couple of weeks away from being able to link up with the rest of his team-mates.

Meanwhile, Vallejo is also currently having to deal with an issue with his knee and is set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Pipa would have been hoping to reach new heights at Huddersfield this season after making 37 appearances in the Championship during the previous campaign.

However, the defender has yet to feature for his side at this level in the current term as he has been struggling with a groin injury.

Set to face Blackpool on Boxing Day, Huddersfield will be hoping to secure a positive result at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Corberan has shared an update on Pipa, Hogg and Vallejo.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Huddersfield’s official Twitter account) about Pipa, Corberan said: “This week Pipa has started training at a normal intensity.

“He still has pain, but it’s normal pain.

“We’re going to speak to the medical staff and see if he can play in any games in the near future.”

Making reference to Vallejo and Hogg, Corberan added: “Hoggy is having the right recovery and is starting to do some training with the medical staff.

“We’ll see if we can add him to the group next week – if not, then in two weeks. With Vallejo, it’s different. We can’t see him in the next ten weeks.”

The Verdict

Whilst the news that Vallejo is not set to return to the fold for 10 weeks is a blow for Huddersfield, they will be boosted by the fact that Pipa and Hogg could be available for selection in the not-too-distant future.

Pipa managed to illustrate last season that he is more than capable of competing at this level as he managed to record a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the second-tier.

Hogg meanwhile possesses a wealth of experience in this division as he has made 310 Championship appearances during his career.

If this particular duo are able to step up to the mark for Huddersfield in the coming months, they could potentially help their side launch a push for a top-six finish.