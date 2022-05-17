Carlos Corberan shares update on Huddersfield Town man after his side’s triumph over Luton

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Ollie Turton is set to make his return to training as he aims to be fit enough to feature for his side in the Championship play-off final later this month.

Turton suffered a knock during his side’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town last Friday and was unavailable for selection for the second leg.

In the absence of the right-back, Pipa featured in this particular role at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday as the Terriers eliminated the Hatters from the competition.

Jordan Rhodes scored the winning goal for Huddersfield in the 82nd minute of this clash as he slotted an effort past Luton Town goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

The Terriers will discover who they will play at Wembley Stadium tonight when Nottingham Forest take on Sheffield United.

The Reds head into this particular clash as favourites due to the fact that they beat the Blades 2-1 at Bramall Lane at the weekend.

Following his side’s triumph over Luton, Corberan shared an update on Turton.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the defender, Corberan said: “We have positive news.

“I think he will start to train in the next five days so it’s not going to be a long-term injury.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Huddersfield would have been fearing the worst after Turton was withdrawn at Kenilworth Road.

Providing that Turton is able to make considerable strides in terms of his road to recovery, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he goes on to feature for the Terriers at Wembley Stadium.

During the 2021/22 campaign, the right-back has started 26 games for his side in the second-tier whilst he has also made 15 substitute appearances at this level.

When you consider that Pipa managed to record a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90 last night, Turton may have to settle for a place on the bench in this upcoming fixture.

If Turton is given the nod to start by Corberan, he will have to be at his very best in order to keep the opposition quiet on May 29th.