Carlos Corberan shares Tino Anjorin update as Huddersfield Town prepare for Hull City test

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Tino Anjorin is set to miss tomorrow’s clash with Hull City.

The midfielder was called up to represent England’s Under-20 side for their games against Poland and Germany but was forced to pull out of the squad due to an injury.

Signed by Huddersfield on a loan deal from Chelsea in the January transfer window, Anjorin had to wait until the club’s meeting with Peterborough United to make his debut as a result of a broken metatarsal that he suffered during a temporary spell at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Since featuring in this fixture, the 20-year-old has made three further cameo appearances in the Terriers’ clashes with West Bromwich Albion, Millwall and AFC Bournemouth.

Set to be without Anjorin on Friday, Huddersfield will be determined to get back to winning way in the Championship when they head to the MKM Stadium to face Hull.

The Terriers suffered back-to-back defeats at this level before the international break and will need to pick up points on a regular basis between now and the end of the term in order to retain a place in the top-six.

Ahead of the club’s showdown with the Tigers, Corberan has shared an update on Anjorin.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the midfielder, Corberan said: “We are going to be without Anjorin.

“He felt some pain in the injury he had before and cut short his time with England Under-20s.

“Today is the first game he was able to train but we’ve not been able to use these weeks the way we wanted.

“In life, adaptation is key.

“That’s why I don’t like to have expectations in life.

“The good news is he’s been back in training today and now we need to do the same thing we wanted to do in more time, over less time.”

The Verdict

Whilst Anjorin’s current issue doesn’t seem to be too serious, it is hardly a surprise that Huddersfield are unwilling to take a risk on him tomorrow.

With the Terriers set to play six games in April, they will need to call upon a host of players during this period and thus Anjorin may be required to step up to the mark at some point in the coming weeks.

By waiting until the midfielder is fit enough to feature, Corberan could potentially get the best out of him following what has been a frustrating loan spell to date.

In the absence of Anjorin, Huddersfield could gather some much-needed momentum heading into the final stages of the season if they seal all three points on their travels on Friday.