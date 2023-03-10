Carlos Corberan shares mixed West Brom injury news ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed that Grady Diangana will miss the rest of the season, although there was some good news as Tom Rogic and Brandon Thomas-Asante close in on a return.

The Baggies have a very long injury list at the moment, which has left Corberan with limited options as the side push for a top six finish.

And, speaking to the club’s media going into the game against Huddersfield on Saturday, the Spaniard gave a mixed update on the squad.

“Tom Rogic is going to be involved in the squad on Saturday because he has progressed well. Brandon Thomas-Asante has been training today and we need to wait to see how he’s reacted before we can make a decision.

“Unfortunately, with Grady Diangana, we had a second opinion and the outcome is still pointing towards surgery. We are going to be without him for four or five months. Karlan Grant is going to be out for about another four weeks. Alex Palmer and Kyle Bartley are progressing well.”

A midweek victory over Wigan has left Albion four points behind the play-off places ahead of the Terriers’ visit and they will be firm favourites to pick up another three points as Neil Warnock’s side sit 23rd in the table and six points from safety.

The verdict

Firstly, the confirmation that Diangana is set for a lengthy spell out is not what he or Albion needed at this stage of the season and there’s no doubt it’s a blow.

But, at least there was some good news as the Albion bench lacked depth in the week and adding the likes of Rogic and Thomas-Asante will beef it up and ensure Corberan has more options to change the game.

So, he will be glad the situation is easing and the upcoming international break will be very welcome as he can then look to welcome more of the squad back for the run-in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.