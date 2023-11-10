Highlights West Brom are in good form, having won their last three games and earning 10 points from their last four.

Carlos Corberan has given an optimistic West Brom injury update ahead of their crucial Southampton clash.

The Baggies are in a good run of form, having won their last three in a row and earning 10 points from their last four games.

Albion are fifth in the Championship table as they aim to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season.

However, injuries have hurt their attacking options in recent weeks, with key players like John Swift absent from the side.

The Southampton clash represents the final game before the November international break, the final one of the calendar year.

What is the latest West Brom injury news?

Corberan revealed that Swift and Josh Maja are both back in light training, with a view to returning to the squad after the international break.

The West Brom boss also confirmed that Daryl Dike’s recovery from an Achilles injury is progressing better than originally expected, indicating a potential December return.

"The idea is that both recover to training during the international break," said Corberan, via Birmingham Live.

"Normally Maja should be ready before Swift in the first week and Swift should be ready for the second week of the international break if they keep progressing how they are right now.

"[Dike] is taking and getting his fitness conditions, you need to manage very well how much time he is on the pitch, but he is working well and we are keeping the plan how it was in the beginning.

"It means he will one of the options more in the squad, if he keeps progressing well, at the end of December."

Where are West Brom in the Championship table?

West Brom have earned wins over QPR, Coventry City and Hull City in recent weeks to move into a play-off position.

But defeat this weekend could see them fall back outside of the top six, depending on results elsewhere.

The Baggies are fifth in the table, and could leapfrog Russell Martin’s side with a win.

West Brom finished ninth in the previous campaign, so will be looking to improve on that position by earning a play-off place.

Corberan has earned a lot of plaudits for the work he’s done at the Hawthorns over the last year, with his response to their recent injury issues highlighting his importance as coach to the club.

West Brom last suffered defeat on 6 October, losing 3-1 to local rivals Birmingham City.

Albion face Southampton on Saturday at St. Mary’s in a 3pm kick-off.

Can West Brom compete with Southampton for promotion this season?

Saturday’s clash will be a big test of West Brom’s credentials as potential promotion contenders.

The team has coped well in the absence of big players like Swift in recent weeks, but the Saints pose the biggest threat they have faced in a number of games.

It is a blow that Maja and Swift won’t be available in time, but it is encouraging that they should both be back after the November international break.

Getting a result away to Southampton will be difficult, but it will be proof of their promotion threat if they can pull something off against an in-form Saints.