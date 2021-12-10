Carlos Corberan shares Huddersfield Town team news update ahead of Coventry City clash

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Matty Pearson and Jordan Rhodes will both be available for selection for tomorrow’s clash with Coventry City.

Pearson missed one of the club’s training sessions this week but is expected to be in line to make his 20th league appearance of the season on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jordan Rhodes has experienced a frustrating start to his spell at Huddersfield after sealing a move to the club in the summer transfer window.

The forward has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent months due to a back injury.

Having stepped up his rehabilitation by featuring for Huddersfield’s B Team in their recent friendlies with Blackpool and Middlesbrough, Rhodes could make his long-awaited return to action this weekend.

After being forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Barnsley earlier this month, the Terriers will be determined to deliver a positive performance against Coventry at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ahead of this showdown, Corberan has shared a fitness update on Pearson and Rhodes.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Huddersfield’s official Twitter account) about the duo, Corberan said: “Matty Pearson is fine.

“He’s only missed one training session this week, so will be available tomorrow.

1 of 29 Mipo Odubeko Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham United

“Rhodes will be with the squad tomorrow.”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Huddersfield as Pearson and Rhodes both know exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

Pearson has made 118 appearances in the Championship during his career whilst Rhodes has scored an impressive total of 115 goals in this division.

Providing that this particular duo are able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis over the course of the coming months, they could help Huddersfield launch a bid for a play-off place.

Rhodes’ presence could potentially force the likes of Fraizer Campbell and Josh Koroma to step up their performance levels which may have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the Championship.