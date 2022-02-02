Carlos Corberan shares Huddersfield Town squad update as Derby County clash looms

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Pipa could be included in the club’s match-day squad for their showdown with Derby County this evening after the defender recently returned to training.

Meanwhile, Corberan also confirmed that Carel Eiting could be in line to feature for the club in this fixture after sealing a move to the John Smith’s Stadium on transfer deadline day.

Huddersfield signed Eiting on a permanent deal earlier this week after the midfielder opted to part ways with KRC Genk.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the 23-year-old provided six direct goal contributions in 23 appearances at this level during a loan spell with the Terriers last season.

Pipa meanwhile will be determined to play regularly for Huddersfield between now and the end of the season after struggling with injury last year.

After featuring in the club’s clashes with Swansea City and Reading, the full-back missed the Terriers’ recent meeting with Stoke City due to an issue with his Achilles.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the defender, Corberan said: “Pipa has trained today [Tuesday] and could be available for the game.”

Making reference to Eiting, the Huddersfield boss added: “Eiting will be involved with the squad too and we’re going to recover Pipa too.”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Huddersfield as Pipa and Eiting both demonstrated in the previous campaign that they are more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

Pipa made 37 appearances for the Terriers in the Championship whilst Eiting managed to record a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 in this division.

If both of these players are handed the opportunity to impress tonight, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they help Huddersfield seal all three points in their showdown with Derby.

Providing that the Terriers do seal victory in this fixture, they could use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the second-tier under the guidance of Corberan in the coming weeks.