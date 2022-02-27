Carlos Corberan shares fitness update on Huddersfield Town man after club’s latest win

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Tino Anjorin is set to step up his road to recovery by training alongside his team-mates.

Anjorin has been recovering from a broken metatarsal which he suffered during his loan stint at Lokomotiv Moscow earlier this season.

The Chelsea academy graduate is set to feature for Huddersfield for the remainder of the campaign after sealing a switch to the Championship side on transfer deadline day.

In the absence of Anjorin yesterday, the Terriers managed to produce another impressive performance in the second-tier as they defeated Birmingham City.

Levi Colwill opened the scoring for Huddersfield in the 27th minute as he bundled Sorba Thomas’ corner into the back of the net.

The Terriers then doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time as Lewis O’Brien slotted past Neil Etheridge.

Birmingham were unable to deliver a response to these two goals in the second-half as Huddersfield sealed all three points.

After his side’s latest triumph, Corberan shared a fitness update on Anjorin.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Anjorin, the Huddersfield boss said: “Next week Tino is going to start training with the group and this is another bit of fantastic news, because for me the more players we add now to the squad, the more strong we can be to face every single game.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Huddersfield are looking to seal a place in the play-offs later this year, they will need all of their players to contribute in the Championship between now and the end of the regular season.

Therefore, the news that Anjorin is seemingly edging closer to being able to feature at this level is good news for the Terriers as they will be able to call upon his services in the not-too-distant future,

Having made nine appearances for Lokomotiv Moscow last year, it will be intriguing to see how Anjorin will cope at Championship level.

Although it may take him some time to adapt to this division due to the fact that he has never played in the second-tier, there is no reason why the 20-year-old cannot go on to excel under the guidance of Corberan who has managed to get the best out of his players this season.