Carlos Corberan shares encouraging Huddersfield Town update ahead of Swansea showdown

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that all of the players who were included in the club’s match-day squad for their clash with Nottingham Forest last weekend will be available for tomorrow’s showdown with Swansea City.

The Terriers will be looking to deliver a response to what was an underwhelming display against the Reds when they head to Wales on Saturday.

An own-goal from Lee Nicholls as well as a header from Lewis Grabban allowed Forest to secure their first league win of the season at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Currently seventh in the Championship, Huddersfield could potentially move above Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers in the table if they make a return to winning ways in their meeting with Swansea.

Whilst the Jacks have struggled for form during the 2021/22 campaign, the Terriers know that they will have to be at their very best this weekend to secure a positive result against Russell Martin’s side.

Making reference to his squad ahead of this fixture, Corberan has admitted that the players who were involved against Forest are available for selection.

Speaking in the club’s pre-match press conference for the Swansea game (as cited by Huddersfield’s official Twitter account), the 38-year-old said: “All the players from last Saturday are available.

“It’s very positive and having players available is always good for us.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update ahead of tomorrow’s game as Corberan will be able to turn to some of the club’s star performers for inspiration at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The likes of Levi Colwill and Harry Toffolo will be tasked with preventing the Jacks from scoring whilst Josh Koroma could be in line to make his ninth league appearance of the season.

Having already provided three direct goal contributions for his side this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the 22-year-old adds to his tally this weekend.

Lewis O’Brien will also be keen to impress in this fixture after he decided to commit his future to Huddersfield by signing a contract extension on Wednesday.