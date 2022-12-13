Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

Carlos Corberan sends message as West Brom run continues

Published

46 seconds ago

on

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has used his Twitter account to reflect on the Baggies’ win over Sunderland on Monday night.

The Baggies are flying along at the moment, with them winning their last four games either side of the World Cup break.

Indeed, they picked up under Carlos Corberan before the break and they have got back to league business in strong style with a 2-1 win over Sunderland on Monday.

They had to work for it, of course, with Sunderland going in front but the Baggies have found a better level of resilience since Corberan’s arrival and they will be hoping they can really start motoring up the league table before too long.

Taking to Twitter, the former Huddersfield boss had this to say:

The Verdict

Corberan is doing a great job.

West Brom have a fine squad, of course, and so they should really be winning more games than they lose anyway but the start of the season showed that is easier said than done.

Corberan has rallied his troops and got them heading in the right direction and, with how congested the table is right now, who’s to say they can’t still challenge for the play-offs?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Carlos Corberan sends message as West Brom run continues

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: