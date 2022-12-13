Carlos Corberan sends message as West Brom run continues

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has used his Twitter account to reflect on the Baggies’ win over Sunderland on Monday night.

The Baggies are flying along at the moment, with them winning their last four games either side of the World Cup break.

Indeed, they picked up under Carlos Corberan before the break and they have got back to league business in strong style with a 2-1 win over Sunderland on Monday.

They had to work for it, of course, with Sunderland going in front but the Baggies have found a better level of resilience since Corberan’s arrival and they will be hoping they can really start motoring up the league table before too long.

Taking to Twitter, the former Huddersfield boss had this to say:

We were very keen to be back in competitive action and despite the challenges, the players showed their character and ambition.

Proud of the effort from the whole group! #COYB pic.twitter.com/biU2KA0nsu — Carlos Corberán (@CarlosCorberan) December 13, 2022

The Verdict

Corberan is doing a great job.

West Brom have a fine squad, of course, and so they should really be winning more games than they lose anyway but the start of the season showed that is easier said than done.

Corberan has rallied his troops and got them heading in the right direction and, with how congested the table is right now, who’s to say they can’t still challenge for the play-offs?