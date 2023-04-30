Carlos Corberan has issued a message to West Brom supporters following the team’s crucial victory over Norwich City on Saturday evening.

The Baggies came from behind to secure an important 2-1 win over promotion rivals Norwich City.

The win moved Albion to eighth in the table, just two points adrift of the play-off places.

Are West Brom still in promotion contention?

The Spaniard has credited the fans with helping the team’s promotion push.

With just one game remaining in the season, Corberan’s side can still earn a top six finish if they can secure a win on the final day against Swansea City and results elsewhere go in their favour.

The victory also condemned the Canaries to another season in the second tier, ruling them out of top six contention.

There are now just three clubs that can still leapfrog their way into the play-offs, with Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers also holding a chance of moving into the coveted spots.

“A lot of effort goes into every point,” wrote Corberan, via Twitter.

“So proud of these players and grateful to each and every one of our fans, who make us feel that it's all worth it.”

Goals from Conor Townsend and Jed Wallace turned around a 1-0 deficit to David Wagner’s side in Saturday’s evening kick-off.

Josh Sargent initially had Norwich in front, but Townsend’s strike just before half-time drew the teams level.

The victory also ended the team’s two-game losing run.

Saturday’s clash also represented the final home game of the regular campaign for West Brom.

Up next is a trip to Wales to face Swansea on 8 May.

Inconsistent form has kept the team out of the top six in the final weeks of the season.

Defeats to Sunderland and Sheffield United were big blows to their promotion hopes.

However, this win against Norwich has given the team one last chance to turn things around.

But with matters out of their own hands, they are still relying on results elsewhere to go in their favour.

The only thing West Brom can focus on is getting all three points against Swansea next week, with Russell Martin’s side having nothing to play for after their draw with Hull City on Saturday.

But the Swans will be going into Monday’s clash in good form, having ended the campaign with an unbeaten run currently stretching back eight games.