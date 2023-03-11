Carlos Corberan sends demanding West Brom message despite win over Huddersfield Town

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan praised the mentality of his players after their 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town, although he insists they are capable of performing better.

A John Swift penalty was enough to seal yet another home win and clean sheet for Albion and it moved them to within three points of the play-off places.

Whilst the Baggies weren’t too troubled by the struggling Terriers, the one goal advantage meant there were some nervy moments.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Corberan was delighted his side picked up the win but felt there were areas to improve.

“We needed to compete well and we did that, without performing as well as we can. We are going to keep working to play better in games and become more dominant.

“Expectation never really helps. What helps is staying focused on the job you have to do which is what the players have done over the last few days here at The Hawthorns. They had the right mentality to achieve the three points which were necessary today.”

Corberan’s side are back in action in the week when they travel to Cardiff City.

The verdict

This is a very fair assessment from Corberan and he is right to mention that Albion will need to improve because they weren’t at their free-flowing best.

However, in this situation it’s all about getting results and few could argue that they merited the win, so ultimately that’s all that matters.

Now, it’s about building on this at Cardiff on Wednesday and all connected to Albion will feel that they are in a good position to finish in the top six this season.

