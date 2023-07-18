West Brom have appointed Marcos Abad as their new goalkeeping coach, with the Spaniard having worked with Carlos Corberan before.

Who is Marcos Abad?

The 37-year-old has plenty of experience as a goalkeeping coach, having initially held a few jobs in his home country before moving to Middlesbrough in 2017.

After that, Abad moved to Leeds, where he encountered Corberan, and he has spent the past six years at Elland Road, working with a host of goalkeepers, including Illan Meslier most recently.

However, a lot has changed at Elland Road this summer, and Abad has moved on after Daniel Farke’s arrival, with Albion announcing his arrival on their official site on Tuesday.

It was stated last week that Gary Walsh, who had been goalkeeping coach at Albion, had left the club, so a replacement was always on the cards.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Corberan was delighted to bring in Abad as part of his backroom team.

“First of all, I would like to thank Gary for all his hard work at the football club, and all the work we have done together. We have built a strong relationship that I will always appreciate.

“I would like to welcome Marcos to the club. I have worked with Marcos before for three years at Leeds and I know he shares my passion and enthusiasm for coaching and I know that will help us with our goalkeepers, as well as some other responsibilities that he will take on with my staff.

“This is an opportunity for Marcos and I to work together again, which I’m pleased about, as I know Marcos has the knowledge, experience and dedication to help us, specifically with our goalkeepers.”

This move also highlights the control that Corberan rightly has at the club, as he has been allowed to bring in someone he trusts and knows to be part of the backroom team.

Who will be number one at West Brom this season?

This will be a chance for the keepers to impress Abad, who will obviously discuss the options with Corberan, but you would expect Alex Palmer to start the new season as number one.

The 26-year-old was one of the positives from last season, as he took David Button’s place in the XI, and he impressed. It was a blow for Albion when Palmer picked up an injury, and whilst Josh Griffiths is a talented youngster, Palmer looks ready to play in the Championship on a weekly basis.

Are West Brom ready for the new season?

Corberan’s focus will all be on the new season, and he will feel that his West Brom side is shaping up well despite the challenges that have been in place.

Of course, he would like a few signings, but it’s well documented that Albion are working under a strict budget, so there will be some big decisions to make in the coming weeks.

The Baggies start their Championship season with a game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on August 5.