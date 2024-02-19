Highlights 33-year-old Yann M'Vila joins West Brom to boost promotion hopes with experience and quality.

On Monday afternoon, West Bromwich Albion confirmed the signing of midfielder Yann M'Vila, who has joined the Baggies until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old was managed by Carlos Corberan at Olympiacos in 2022, and has 22 caps for his international side France, who he represented at Euro 2012.

M'Vila has played for several clubs across Europe, such as Saint-Ettiene and Inter, but he is also familiar with the English game, having spent the 2015/16 season at Sunderland, then of the Premier League.

Albion are in the Championship play-off race, while Baggies fans will hope that the experience of their new addition can bolster their promotion chances.

Despite a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton on Friday night, Carlos Corberan's Baggies still occupy a top-six spot and will hope that M'Vila's efforts can help see them over the line with 14 games remaining.

Corberan shares his thoughts following M'Vila capture

The Baggies boss told the club website: "We’ve picked up an injury to Jayson Molumby and that left us without as many options as we would like in the middle.

"Yann is a really positive option to have. He arrives with plenty of experience and with plenty of desire and motivation to help us.

"We will need to be patient with him from a fitness point of view as he has been a free agent since the summer, but we know he has the determination to be ready for what will be an important few months."

As alluded to by Corberan, the Frenchman has been a free agent since the summer, which could mean that he will take some time to break into the Albion first team.

Baggies fans may have to wait for a few games until they can see their club's new signing make his debut for the Midlands outfit, but his pedigree suggests he could be an exciting addition nonetheless.

M'Vila could help the Baggies' battle for promotion

The 33-year-old has a wealth of experience, and has shown his quality in recent years as made 140 appearances for Olympiacos from 2020-2023, as the Greek giants lifted back-to-back Super League titles in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

His title-winning exploits in Greece show that M'Vila is strong in high pressure situations, an asset which could be useful in the Baggies' race for the top-six.

Even if M'Vila is not a mainstay in Corberan's starting 11 at the Baggies, he will still be a key presence in the dressing room, while the calibre of clubs he has played for throughout his career clearly demonstrates his quality.

Furthermore, Molumby's injury could indicate that M'Vila will be making appearances for the Baggies, and it will be interesting for all to see how the star adjusts to Championship football.

If the Baggies get promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs, and the Frenchman has a part to play in that, then this short-term deal will be remembered as a masterstroke by Corberan and co.

But if this deal is not a success, Albion do not have too much to lose as it is only a short-term deal, and M'Vila will simply leave the club at the end of the season.