West Brom boss Carlos Corberan praised the mentality of his players after they battled back to pick up a point at Millwall on Good Friday.

West Brom extend unbeaten run

The Baggies currently sit in fifth place in the Championship, and they made it seven unbeaten after their 1-1 draw in the capital.

Corberan’s men started poorly at The Den, and they went behind when Duncan Watmore capitalised on a Cedric Kipre error. In truth, they were unfortunate the Lions didn’t go two up, with the ex-Sunderland man and Michael Obafemi spurning good opportunities.

However, Albion were much-improved after the break, and they got back on level terms after some nice footwork from Grady Diangana in the box drew a foul from Joe Bryan, with John Swift then converting from 12 yards.

The visitors had all the momentum after the goal, as they controlled play, although they didn’t test Matija Sarkic as much as they would’ve liked.

Nevertheless, it continued Albion’s good run, and they are seven points clear of seventh place as we enter the final part of the campaign.

Championship Table (As it stands March 21st) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 39 23 67 6 Norwich City 39 16 64 7 Coventry City 38 18 60 8 Preston 38 -2 59

Carlos Corberan sends West Brom message

Even though the Lions are in the relegation mix at the bottom, they have improved considerably since Neil Harris’ return, so it was always going to be a tough task for the Baggies.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Corberan was delighted with how his side responded to their poor first-half showing, as he quickly turned his attention to the Easter Monday clash at home to Watford.

“The key is to have a strong mentality in this league and this is something I insist on a lot. It’s the real thing. You can give up if the game is tough, but you can’t give up if you want to achieve something in football.

“I value a lot the effort the players were putting in today and it helped us get a point. It’s always important to have this mentality. You need quality and a good mentality to achieve things in football.

“The key now is to recover and make this point a positive point by winning three points at home to Watford on Monday.”

West Brom’s promotion push

Albion will feel they’re in a good position as they look to finish in the top six, but Corberan won’t be letting his players ease up, as things can change very quickly in this division.

Millwall away was always going to be a tough test, and they did struggle on occasions, but ultimately they got a point, and, as Corberan says, it’s about following that up with a win at home to Watford, which is an easier task on paper.

Pleasingly for Albion, their bench looked very strong at The Den, with the injury situation easing, and that has given the boss plenty of options as he looks to change the game.

So, it’s an exciting time for West Brom, and it’s now about finishing the job and securing their place in the top six.