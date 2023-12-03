Highlights West Brom must not give up or relax after their loss against Leicester City, according to Carlos Corberan.

Players like Brandon Thomas-Asante, Josh Maja, Grady Diangana, and John Swift can be key for West Brom in their upcoming games.

West Brom still have a chance to secure a top-six spot, but they need to stay composed and focused to give themselves the best chance of success.

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan believes his team can't afford to relax or give up following their 2-1 loss against Leicester City, speaking to the Baggies' media team after yesterday's defeat.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall put the Foxes ahead in the 72nd minute - but one minute before stoppage time - Albion equalised with Josh Maja scoring from close range.

It looked as though the game was heading for a draw after that but with the hosts pushing for a winner, that allowed Leicester to break rapidly in the fourth minute of stoppage time, with Dewsbury-Hall putting the ball on a plate for Harry Winks to fire into an empty net.

This goal was a real boost for the Foxes who managed to get themselves back on track with this win, but it's a sucker punch for Albion who did well to equalise and go toe-to-toe with the visitors at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies are still in the promotion mix despite this latest defeat - but their chances of securing a top-two spot have been reduced by the result with this weekend's opponents and Ipswich Town flying at the moment.

They will now need to get themselves back to winning ways as quickly as possible to solidify their place in the top six.

What must West Brom not do after their loss against Leicester City?

This result is gutting for yesterday's hosts - but Corberan has urged his team not to give up.

He said: "We have to keep going.

"We have another game next week and we cannot give up and we cannot relax.

"The teams that do that this season will go far. We are trying to be one of those teams."

Who could be key players for West Brom in their upcoming games?

Brandon Thomas-Asante has adapted to the Baggies' division.

And now Josh Maja has scored his first goal, that could be the start of a scoring streak for him.

Grady Diangana can also be a game-changer on his day - and John Swift is a creative figure who could provide some top-quality deliveries.

Championship Top Six P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 19 22 46 2 Ipswich Town 19 16 45 3 Leeds United 19 14 38 4 Southampton 19 4 37 5 West Brom 19 11 32 6 Hull City 19 5 30

Okay Yokuslu is a top-class midfield option to have at this level.

And their defenders will also play a key part. Cedric Kipre has shone at times this term - and Corberan will need Alex Palmer to be solid.

They have plenty of good options available and that should make them tough to beat.

The Baggies can't be too downbeat about this weekend's loss because they faced a side who are likely to win promotion.

If they can secure victories in their more winnable games and be competitive against their promotion rivals, there are no reasons why they can't finish in the top six. But they need to remain composed and focused to give themselves the best chance of being successful.