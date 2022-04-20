Carlos Corberan reveals what message he is giving to his Huddersfield Town team ahead of final run-in

Huddersfield carried on their good form against Middlesbrough on Monday as they beat Middlesbrough 2-0, taking their unbeaten run to four games.

The Terriers now sit third in the table and their play-off spot looks solidified.

However, Carlos Corberan has insisted that his side will keep up the intensity as they look ahead to a game against bottom of the league Barnsley on Friday before taking on Coventry and Bristol City in their final two games of the season.

Corberan told The Yorkshire Post: “We need to be focussed just on adding the maximum number of points because we know the more points we add, the more chance we have to finish in a good place in the table.

“That’s going to be our mentality until the last moment of the last game of the season.

“For me the target every time when you are playing football is to always go for the games.”

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Huddersfield Town 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Danny Ward Crystal Palace Liverpool Leicester Norwich

Even if their play-off spot is a solid one, it remains important for Huddersfield to finish the season in good form to allow them to continue and perform well in the play-offs, and Corberan is pleased his players are stepping up as he said: “Sarr is a perfect example of a player who for some weeks is out of the team but he didn’t give up at any moment, he was working for himself and to help his team-mates too.”

The Verdict:

The attitude of the Terriers boss is helpful in explaining why his team have achieved success this season.

He will not allow his team to get complacent and the demand for high performances ensures Town are at the top of their game.

Although their place in the play-offs does look secure, Corberan is right that the momentum will be great for Huddersfield to take into the play-offs and give them a boost as they enter the end of the season.

Huddersfield’s remaining games should be easier for them on paper which may give them the opportunity to rotate their team and ensure they are as fit as can be for the play-offs.