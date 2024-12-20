West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has revealed defender Callum Styles will miss the next two games after suffering a hamstring injury in last weekend’s defeat to Watford, according to the Express & Star.

The Baggies will be aiming to bounce back with victory over Bristol City on Sunday afternoon to push themselves back into the top six race, but another injury blow to the backline is making that task difficult heading into the festive period.

West Brom Injuries - 2024/25 Player Name Injury Callum Styles Hamstring Paddy McNair Hamstring Grady Diangana Calf Semi Ajayi Hamstring Daryl Dike Achilles

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for the clash against the Robins, the former Huddersfield coach revealed Hungarian international Callum Styles will be out of action for at least the next two games, after a hamstring complaint forced him off at half-time at Vicarage Road.

This means Styles will be ruled out for around a week, missing at least the Bristol City clash and the Boxing Day meeting at Derby County, but there is a possibility he could make a return just shy of the new year when Albion travel to take on Sheffield United.

The Spaniard also hinted another senior figure was an injury doubt for Sunday, but the 41-year-old didn’t reveal who it might be.

As reported by the Express & Star, Corberan said: “We have a couple of players, who I will keep with me, in doubt.

“The previous week has been very demanding and this next week from when we start the game against Bristol is going to be a very demanding period. Still, there are two players in this process to recover.

“One player that is not going to be available is Styles. He was feeling something in the previous game during the first half. We changed because I wanted to change, but at the same time, he couldn’t keep playing, so the change was a tactical question with a physical damage too.

“He has not been involved with the group, normally he will need one more week of time to be available with the team. That is the challenge of the Championship.”

Meanwhile, more positive updates were issued on duo Paddy McNair and Grady Diangana, who have both returned to training this week ahead of their returns.

Northern Ireland international McNair has been out since October after suffering a hamstring injury against Cardiff City, while winger Diangana has been struggling in recent times to fight off a freakish calf problem that has seen him miss the last six Championship games.

Reported by the Express & Star, Corberan added: “Paddy has been training with the group yesterday and today too, making a good part of training.

“Of course, when you are injured long-term the fact you made training doesn’t mean you are ready to compete, but him training with the group is a positive thing.”

On Diangana, Corberan said: “Grady has been training this week. It has been two physical days and two football days.

“His reaction has been positive. If he keeps like this, hopefully – I touch wood – he can be ready and available for Sunday.”

A mixed bag on West Brom injury front

The loss of Styles is definitely a blow to Albion, with the summer signing working his way through into the first-team picture and being an important player at full-back.

It’s yet another injury in the defensive department, but it does give an opportunity for Gianluca Frabotta to gain some more minutes in a blue and white shirt, while Torbjorn Heggem can fill that position if required too.

There will be a concern among the Albion faithful about the mystery player injury, with worry arising that it may be to a very key player, given Corberan wouldn’t share it with the media.

While McNair isn’t yet ready to return either, it’s positive news on Diangana, and Albion will be buoyed with more options to call upon as a hectic festive schedule awaits in the Championship.

The Baggies should be well-equipped to take on the barrage of games that face them, as they aim to spring themselves back into the promotion shake up heading into the new year.