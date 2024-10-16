Carlos Corberan has spoken about his ambitions to take West Brom to the Premier League and remain at the club for years to come, despite recent Premier League links.

Corberan is approaching the two-year mark in charge of West Brom, and he's helped the club go from the bottom of the Championship when he first took over to the play-offs last season, with the club making a bright start to the new campaign too.

Given the incredible job he's done so far at West Brom, it was inevitable that he'd been linked with moves to the Premier League, and according to the Sunday Mirror last month, Southampton were monitoring Corberan as a potential replacement for Russell Martin after their disastrous start to the Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Football Insider revealed that Corberan has a £2million release clause, amid interest from Championship rivals Leeds United should they part ways with Daniel Farke, so it's fair to say that the 41-year-old is a man in demand.

However, the Spaniard seems happy with life at The Hawthorns, and looks determined to take the Baggies back to the Premier League for the first time since 2021.

Carlos Corberan reveals stance on West Brom future

The end of October will mark two years at The Hawthorns for Corberan, and it's clear that the former Leeds assistant manager sees his long-term future at the club, despite recent links away.

In a recent interview with the Birmingham Mail, Corberan said: "I can only tell you that making a career in this club will be one thing that would make me happy - to extend my career in this club. It would make me very, very happy."

Corberan also discussed how he intended to have a break from football management after being sacked by Olympiacos in September 2022, but when a club of West Brom's stature came calling he couldn't say no.

He said: "After I stopped, the next weekend I received an offer to coach a team from another country. After I received another possibility to come back to the Championship. I was thinking it wasn't the moment - I was going to prioritise my family, give them the time I otherwise couldn't give them and take time to rest. Then appeared a couple of ideas, of Championship clubs - interest, not offers.

"Then, I wanted to go to Spain to rest. Then appeared the option to go to West Bromwich. I was like 'come on, let's go there and make our best'. The day I flew to Spain, I received a call to make an interview with West Bromwich. That day I was supposed to be with family and friends was the day of the interview so I didn't see them! I came here. My mood changed straight away.

"If I didn't have the memories of West Bromwich as a club in the Premier League, and the impact they had on me when I was with Leeds in the Championship, I might've said no, it's still not the moment. Because it's West Bromwich, I said to my wife I can't say no to them! I need to go. No way I can say no to this."

It's clear that Corberan is loving life at The Hawthorns and rightly so after the Baggies' start to the season. The decision to appoint him after his unsuccessful spell at Olympiacos may have been a risk, but it's certainly a move that paid off, and they look set to reap the rewards in the years to come.

West Brom must keep Carlos Corberan at all costs

Thankfully for West Brom supporters, Corberan seems happy and settled at The Hawthorns, but it would be a disaster should he choose to leave in the middle of the season.

The Baggies looked destined for League One prior to his arrival, and two years on they're competing for Premier League promotion, currently sitting in fourth place, just two points off top spot.

Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 1. Sunderland 9 10 19 2. Sheffield United 9 9 19 3. Burnley 9 10 18 4. West Brom 9 6 17 5. Leeds United 9 8 16 6. Watford 9 0 16

West Brom reached the play-offs last season in remarkable circumstances given their financial woes, but they'll be looking to go one better this season and win automatic promotion, something that's certainly not beyond the realms of possibility.

It's easy to see why Corberan is so well thought of by the Baggies faithful, such is the job he's done at the club, and the hierarchy should be doing everything in their power to ensure he remains at The Hawthorns for years to come.