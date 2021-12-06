Carlos Corberan reveals reason behind key Huddersfield Town tweak against Barnsley

Huddersfield have been challenging right up near the top half of the table so far this campaign but were held to a 1-1 draw against struggling Barnsley at the weekend.

One change for that game though came as the Terriers lined up with four at the back as part of a 4-3-3 system. It’s a tactic that boss Carlos Corberan hasn’t used often, with the manager tending to prefer more of a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 – and he has told Yorkshire Live that the tweak was always on the cards.

Either way, the boss tends to favour a three-man backline, with two other players on each flank pushing further up the field. At the weekend though against the Tykes, the manager went with a two-man centre-back pairing and two full-backs as part of a more traditional 4-3-3.

Do you think you’re a massive Huddersfield Town fan? Try score 100% on this Terriers quiz

1 of 28 When was the club founded? 1898 1903 1908 1913

It’s a tactical change by Corberan and one that many believed had come about due to the fitness of one of his most important players in Matty Pearson. The 28-year-old has played 19 games so far this campaign but was forced to sit out of his team’s tie against Barnsley.

It meant that Huddersfield were a defender down for the game and the belief was that it may have prompted the Terriers manager into a change of style.

However, the boss has today told Yorkshire Live that it had nothing to do with the absence of the defender and that he had planned on lining up like that regardless of whether the player was available or not.

He said: “Matty Pearson had a problem in his back. He could only train [on Friday] and I considered that he was important to be with the group. But the idea from the beginning of the week was to play this game with the line of four.”

After only securing a draw, he may not stick with the same formation again in his next game. However, Corberan is certainly able to keep the opposition guessing with how he lines up and that could ultimately work in his favour.

The Verdict

Huddersfield have been a solid team so far this year and although they have fallen away from the play-off places slightly, they remain in the top half of the table. They look like they can beat anyone on a good day and could certainly be top six contenders.

Carlos Corberan has finally managed to get his team playing some good football. The tweak didn’t work at the weekend but don’t expect that to stop him from doing something similar again in the future to try and pull off some more good results.