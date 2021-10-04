Carlos Corberan reveals main Huddersfield Town priority for the international break

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that he will be looking to help his players recover from the busy Championship schedule during the international break.

The Spaniard will also be aiming to nurture the development of some of the individuals who have not been called up to represent their countries.

Following an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign which culminated in the club being forced to settle for a 20th place finish in the Championship, Huddersfield have managed to make a positive start to the current term.

The Terriers have amassed 17 points from their opening 11 league games and are currently seventh in the second-tier standings.

Huddersfield backed up their recent 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers by sealing a point in their clash with Luton Town on Saturday.

Set to face Hull City later this month, it will be intriguing to see whether the Terriers are able to push on under the guidance of Corberan.

Making reference to the club’s plans for the international break, the 38-year-old admitted that the work that his side will be able to put in will be hampered by injuries as well as call-ups.

Speaking to Examiner Live about the priority for this particular period, the Huddersfield boss said: “I think the first thing is the recovery of the players.

“Now with the injuries and losing the international players we are not going to have a big group of players to work a lot so we’re going to lose the opportunity to do ten vs ten situations or real game situations.

“But our concentration is going to continue to be watching which points we can improve on the players we are working with, because sometimes you can improve the quality behaviours through individual improvement too.

“So we are still going to have players who are going to be working and physically are going to be pushing themselves to go to the level they can, and after we’ll be working with some details on every player that can help us to compete better in games.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Huddersfield played five games in the Championship last month, their players may need some time to recuperate.

Although Sorba Thomas, Scott High and Danel Sinani are set to represent their countries this month, the majority of the club’s squad are set to stay in West Yorkshire.

By giving these individuals the time to build up their fitness levels, Corberan could potentially guide Huddersfield to a great deal of success in the coming months.

If Huddersfield are able to beat Hull after the international break, they could use the momentum gained from this result to climb the Championship standings.