Carlos Corberan reveals key reason behind decision to join West Brom

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has revealed he chose to join the Baggies because of the quality of players he will have at his disposal, speaking to his new side’s media team.

The 39-year-old was appointed on Tuesday evening following a lengthy managerial recruitment process carried out by Ron Gourlay, who was criticised for his decision to install previous boss Steve Bruce quickly and has opted to take a different approach this time.

Managing to exceed everyone’s expectations at Huddersfield Town last season, managing to guide the Terriers to the play-off final before suffering a 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest, he then decided to move on to Olympiacos.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 24 HARVEY BARNES LEICESTER BRENTFORD

However, an unsuccessful time in Greece meant he was out of work again, enabling Albion to approach him without the need to pay compensation, something that may have been important considering the limited budget they may be operating within during the upcoming windows.

His new side are currently sitting in 23rd following an extremely poor start to the campaign – winning just two of their opening 16 league games so far this season and are in real danger of relegation unless they can produce a response.

Despite the predicament they find themselves in, Corberan was still attracted to the job and this is because of the current first-team squad.

He said: “I know that this is a group of players with a lot of possibilities and a lot of resources.

“I have played against many of them during my career as a coach and assistant coach, and I know what they can do on the pitch.”

The Verdict:

Corberan has some of the ingredients he needs to be able to thrive at Albion – but keeping key players fit may be integral to his success and that’s why he isn’t guaranteed to succeed.

They should have more than enough quality in their squad to remain afloat in the division though, with Alex Palmer stepping up to the plate in the goalkeeping area and could be one of the first names on the teamsheet through the rest of the season.

In terms of their defence, they managed to add depth following the summer window with the additions of Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters and this will be useful for Corberan with his backline proving to be critical at Huddersfield last term.

They have also added options to their midfield with John Swift and Okay Yokuslu possibly being the two best midfielders in the division for different reasons, with the former able to their creative spark and the latter shielding the defence with Jed Wallace on the wing to consider as well.

Another striker in the January window may be beneficial considering Brandon Thomas-Asante’s inexperience and Daryl Dike’s injury record – but the American should be a real threat once he manages to get himself fully fit.