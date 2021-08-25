Carlos Corberan reveals Huddersfield Town transfer stance after irritating player blow

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan is insistent that he will work with what he’s got available to him in his playing squad rather than leaning on the transfer market to combat Pipa’s injury.

Pipa has been ruled out for three months having been sent for surgery on a niggling groin injury that he’s carried over the course of the summer. He’s yet to feature this campaign, despite threatening a return by making the bench in the 5-1 defeat against Fulham.

Josh Ruffels and Harry Toffolo – Corberan’s two left-back options – have also been struggling with Covid at the start of this season, robbing Huddersfield of three of their four full-backs.

In response to that, Sorba Thomas has been utilised in a left wingback position and then featured on the right in the same Huddersfield system last night against Everton in the League Cup. Ollie Turton has also been utilised in Pipa’s absence, despite arriving to provide cover for the Spaniard.

Despite losing Pipa for a long period, Corberan is insistent that his focus isn’t on bringing in a fresh face, but instead on working in a system that fits the players he’s got available.

He explained after last night’s 2-1 defeat to Everton: “I always say that the club need to be looking for the best option for the team. More than thinking about one player who can cover Pipa for twelve weeks I am thinking more about which squad or which formation gets the best from the players I have.”

The Verdict

This is fair enough. It’s not really worth Huddersfield bringing in a short-term solution when Pipa will return towards the back end of the calendar year.

Turton is an option that Huddersfield can use in a back four, whilst Thomas can play as a wingback on the right now that Toffolo has made his return to the fold.

That should get Huddersfield through this period without Pipa. They’ve worked hard to bolster their centre-back options and cover at full-back, so are well prepared for this kind of setback.

