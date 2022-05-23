Carlos Corberan reveals how Huddersfield Town are preparing for play-off final with Nottingham Forest

After finishing third in the league, Huddersfield Town were able to overcome Luton Town in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs to make it to the final, where they will now face Nottingham Forest.

It will no doubt be a tough game for both sides. Huddersfield are the side with the more recent Premier League experience but the resurgence of Forest under Steve Cooper has been remarkable.

As Huddersfield prepare for the game at the weekend, the Terriers boss Carlos Corberan is urging his side to know what’s at stake but remain themselves as he told the club’s Official Media: “We need to play the next game in the same way we have played every single game.

“If we hadn’t given enough importance to the previous games, it would be impossible to be here now.

“We understand the consequences of this game are different to the consequences of other games. But for us, the mentality has always been to go on the pitch and give your best every time. During the season, it was to try to get three points. In the semi-finals, it was go give your best and try to beat Luton in that moment.

“In this moment, it is going to be exactly the same, go give your best knowing that is is going to be a highly emotional game, but focus on what it is – a football game. It is 11 against 11. The rules haven’t changed, the only change is we are going to have VAR, so the referee has more options to refer because they have the technology to help them make decisions.

“We have to concentrate on the things we can control. We can control a lot of things – how we perform in attack and how we perform in defence. They are the things that can help us to be a more competitive team.”

The Verdict:

Huddersfield have had a good season this year and they are no doubt going to feel some pressure as they approach the game which could see them secure promotion back to the Premier League.

However, the approach of Corberan is exactly the right way to go into the game as they want to ensure they don’t get sucked in by the occasion of the day, and rather they want to make sure they do what has seen them through the season and to the play-off final.

It’s no doubt going to be a tough game but the Terriers need to stick to what they’ve done well all season to give themselves the best chance of reaching the top flight again.