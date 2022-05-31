Carlos Corberan reveals how Huddersfield Town are approaching the summer transfer window

Despite having a good season finishing the league in third place, following a trip to Wembley at the weekend, Huddersfield Town were not able to top it off the way they would’ve hoped meaning they will be looking to compete in Championship football again next season.

Having achieved the dream of promotion to the top flight before, the Terriers are bound to be disappointed to fall short on this occasion.

However, Town boss Carlos Corberan is eager to take the positives from the day as he told The Yorkshire Post: “Without any doubt we are going to use this because first of all we are going to believe we can be here.

“When you have one defeat in one game you need to use the pain for the next game. It’s true it’s not easy to repeat a season like the one we have had this year.

“To finish third in the Championship is not easy but we have done. My target will be to go again and finish in the highest position I can. I hope I will try to use everything we’ve done this year, to keep the good things, and I think we need to improve to try to change.

“I will try to do this analysis in the coming days.”

Huddersfield will need to look towards recruitment not just with an eye on signings that can strengthen their own side but also with the knowledge that due to them not being promoted, players such as Lewis O’Brien and on loan Levi Colwill may not return next season.

However, the boss acknowledged this as he said: “The club needs to start the [recruitment] work because you can’t do any work if you don’t know if you’re going to be in the Premier League or the Championship because of course the possibilities change massively and the targets are completely different.

“Now we need to see our reality, our possibilities, our situation and I know the club will not be clam with the situation, they are going to want more because this is the character of the chairman and the sporting director, they will strive for more and they are ambitious to analyse how we can keep improving the squad.

“The players we cannot keep won’t be here and I will work with the players we have but if you ask any of our players do they want to leave I don’t think they will consider this option and the club can provide the structure and the organisation if they have enough ambition for them to keep growing.

“This is by definition a club at a crossroads but the indicators strong suggest that there is a good chance they will choose the right path.”

The Verdict:

With Huddersfield not achieving promotion to the top flight, this is sure to mean a lot could change for them over the summer and furthermore requires some important transfer work from them that could shape their season.

Of course the consequences of staying in the Championship means they may lose certain players so a first port of call is making these people are replaced in the side therefore leaving Corberan’s team without holes.

However, the Terriers fans will be pleased to hear their manager speak positively about what’s to come feeling as though he has his staff behind him to support him.

From what he says, if executed correctly, Town may be able to look forward to another good season next year.