Carlos Corberan reveals frustrating Huddersfield Town player news

Huddersfield Town loanee Carel Eiting has sustained a knee injury which will see him miss nearly three to four months of action, Carlos Corberan has confirmed.

Eiting arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium on a season-long loan from the Eredivisie outfit back in September, and has since established himself as a key player for the Terriers.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and chipped in with as many assists in 19 Championship appearances for Corberan’s side, forming an impressive midfield partnership alongside the likes of Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien, before the latter moved into a wider role.

But Huddersfield – who currently have Josh Koroma, Tommy Elphick and Richard Stearman all out with injury at the moment – have been dealt yet another irritating blow.

Speaking in this afternoon’s press conference, via Football League World’s Alfie Burns, Corberan confirmed that Eiting has picked up a knee injury which will see him miss the next three to four months of action.

The club are in contact with Ajax regarding a potential loan termination, with a decision on his future yet to be made.

He said: “He’s going to need three to four months. It’s going to be difficult to see him play again this year from our medical opinion.

Huddersfield travel to Watford this weekend, and will be looking to return to winning ways after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The Verdict

This is a bitter blow for Huddersfield.

Losing Josh Koroma was bad enough as he has brought so much goal threat this season, but Eiting is the one who makes things tick in midfield.

He’s been a shrewd addition since joining from Ajax and it’s clear to see how talented he is on the ball.

It’s another important player who will be missing for a lengthy period of time, though, and you’ve got to feel for Corberan.