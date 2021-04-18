Carlos Corberan reveals fresh details of Harry Toffolo’s recovery following Huddersfield return

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has praised the character of Harry Toffolo after he made his return from a back injury in the 2-0 away victory over Nottingham Forest yesterday.

The Terriers were desperate for a victory ease relegation fears, having not won a league game in their previous five outings.

And their luck was in away from home once again as they came up against a misfiring Forest side, who had 16 shots but couldn’t get any of them in the back of the net.

There were two big stories for Huddersfield, with Aaron Rowe netting his first senior goal on the stroke of half-time, but the win also saw the return of Toffolo after an extended period out.

The 25-year-old has been a key player at left-wing-back this season and the club have struggled massively since he was forced onto the sidelines in February, winning just two of the 13 games he was absent for.

Returning to the line-up yesterday though, Toffolo completed 66 minutes and considering the circumstances of his recovery, the former Norwich defender’s character must be praised according to Corberan.

22 facts about Huddersfield Town’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 The club have always had blue and shite striped shirts? True False

“I think the fact that Harry Toffolo played only talks about Toffolo, because he’s a player who only trained with the group [on Friday] – only one day,” Corberan revealed, per YorkshireLive.

“The day before he was doing individual training, but after only these two short training [sessions] he was ready to complete the minutes he completed.

“It says about how important Harry is for us and how important it is to have players with this kind of mentality.”

The Verdict

Toffolo seems like a very resolute character and his return would have helped Huddersfield no end yesterday.

Corberan has had to use star midfielder Lewis O’Brien at left-back and also Rowe – a natural winger – at left-wing-back on occasion to fill the void left by Toffolo, but now he’s fit again the final few games of the season may bring more positive results.

It will be important not to overwork Toffolo though – he only got 66 minutes before being withdrawn but it’s a starting point and there will be hopefully more to come between now and the end of the season for Terriers fans.