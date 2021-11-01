Carlos Corberan reveals fitness of his Huddersfield Town side ahead of Peterborough clash

Huddersfield managed to pull off another superb result at the weekend by beating Millwall 1-0 – but boss Carlos Corberan has revealed to Yorkshire Live just how much the game took out of his players.

The Terriers battled away and eventually broke through the Lions’ defence with less than ten minutes to go in the game, thanks to an effort from Jonathan Hogg. It meant the club claimed another three points and rose to fifth in the league table – putting themselves well in the reckoning for a play-off place.

It’s been a surprise to many just how solid Huddersfield have been so far this year but their hard work is paying off and, at the weekend, they left it all out on the pitch to get their seventh win of the campaign so far – and now, boss Carlos Corberan has revealed just how much they put into the tie, saying that there was ‘a lot of effort behind the three points.’

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about his team’s energy levels, he said: “It’s true that the game against Millwall demanded the highest effort of the team that the team have done so far in terms of the high intensity.

“For example the other day the value that we have from each player in terms of the high intensity was 122% of the average of the team, so it means that it was the highest physical performance we’ve done so far. There was a lot of effort [behind] the three points that we won against Millwall, and always when you do this [have this result] there is one part of motivation … but there is another part of course that you now need to recover.”

Corberan has managed to make his side a hard team to break down and beat and they continue to work tirelessly every week to get the results they need. They now find that work paying off, as they get into the play-off hunt. Corberan will just need to be wary not to work his players too hard in what is a gruelling 46 game season.

Huddersfield travel to London Road to face off against Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United in the Championship tomorrow evening.

The Verdict

Carlos Corberan has transformed Huddersfield from a side that struggled after the hangover of the Premier League into a side that is once again battling at the right end of the table.

He has his side grinding out results and looking more like the Terriers of old – and it’s good news for Huddersfield fans.

The way he sets his side up to play is tiring but so far, has worked a treat. He may need to keep an eye on the fitness of his players going into the remainder of the campaign but if he can keep his side healthy, then they should be contenders.