Carlos Corberan reveals expectation ahead of West Brom’s clash against Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan expects his side’s clash against Stoke City to be a very demanding game, speaking to his side’s media team ahead of tomorrow’s match.

The Baggies come into this game having won their previous two games, claiming a 1-0 victory against Blackpool before building on that by sending a statement of intent to the rest of the league with a win against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

These wins have lifted Albion to 22nd place – and could potentially climb another two places and out of the relegation zone if they win again, Blackpool draw or lose and Bristol City taste defeat once more.

Considering the Robins’ recent form, Corberan’s men could easily end up higher in the division than Pearson’s side going into the World Cup break.

Stoke aren’t quite as far down the table as the Baggies at this moment in time – but they looked to be declining until their victory over Luton Town in midweek – something that has given them a much-needed boost ahead of the long interval.

They will be desperate to add another point or three to their tally in their quest to get away from relegation danger tomorrow – and Albion boss Corberan believes it will be a gruelling clash for both teams.

He said: “I expect a very demanding game because we’re two teams that will go on to the pitch with the determination to go for the three points.

“We arrive after a win and they arrive with the same situation after they won in midweek against Luton.”

The Verdict:

You have to say Albion are the favourites coming into this tie after adapting well to life under Corberan.

Perhaps Huddersfield’s win at QPR in midweek makes the Baggies’ victory at Loftus Road less impressive – but it’s still a great result for them and they should take a lot of confidence from that into this game.

And if Corberan’s prediction of his game comes true, Albion should have the advantage considering they have had the week off, something the Potters haven’t had the luxury of.

They could be sharper at the beginning but over the course of the full 90 minutes, you feel the momentum will be with the hosts and they will use the energy of the home supporters to try and win another three points.

Getting out of the relegation zone before the World Cup would have been seen as a miracle following Corberan’s first game in charge – but it’s a real possibility now and securing another victory will give them the best chance of achieving that goal.