Carlos Corberan reveals exactly why Nottingham Forest have managed to avoid relegation trouble

Nottingham Forest’s work in the January transfer window has been praised by Carlos Corberan, with the Huddersfield Town head coach complimentary about Chris Hughton’s side ahead of tomorrow’s meeting at the City Ground.

Hughton inherited a struggling squad from Sabri Lamouchi at the time of his appointment, with his predecessor failing to build on last season’s push for the play-offs in the Championship.

Since then, Forest have managed to find their feet again under Hughton, with the help of Glenn Murray, Filip Krovinovic and James Garner, who were all signed in the January transfer window.

Commenting on Forest this afternoon, Corberan said: “Under the new coach (Hughton) they have changed in a positive way, they are a team with good organisation in defence.

“In the summer they brought in many, many players and in the winter market they made three very good movements that, for me, improved the level of the squad.

“If you analyse the team, they have close to the same squad that nearly made the play-offs last season and to this squad they’ve made positive additions.

“For me, that (January signings) is why they are where they are in the table now after a difficult start to the season for them.

“The results that they suffered at the beginning of the season didn’t not reflect the level of the squad.”

That tough start to the season left Forest battling in the bottom third of the table, but two wins from their last three fixtures has all-but secured Championship football for Hughton.

Garner has contributed greatly to that, with the Manchester United loanee scoring three goals in 15 appearances since arriving at the club in January.

Whilst the pressure is off Forest this weekend, Huddersfield are anxiously looking over their shoulders, having won just twice this calendar year.

However, earlier in the season, they beat Forest 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Fraizer Campbell’s goal adding to Lamouchi’s tough start.