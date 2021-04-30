Carlos Corberan reveals doubt surrounding Huddersfield Town trio’s fitness but provides positive news on key pair

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has been discussing the possibility of Alex Vallejo, Fraizer Campbell and Isaac Mbenza making a comeback this weekend against Coventry City.

The Championship’s conclusion is rapidly approaching now, with Huddersfield hosting Coventry in the penultimate game of the 2020/21 campaign tomorrow.

Corberan is still looking to get Huddersfield to that magic 50-point mark with a win in the final two games of the season, after a few weeks of anxiously looking over their shoulders.

However, there remains doubt over the availability of Vallejo, due to concussion, Campbell and Mbenza heading into the run-in.

Speaking to his press conference, Corberan revealed: “Alex Vallejo was training yesterday (Wednesday) with the group but he couldn’t train today because of the number of days in a row that he can manage. We will see how he looks on Friday.

“Campbell, unfortunately, isn’t training with the group. We need to wait, but he is a player that I don’t expect to have in the squad unless something happens in the 24 hours leading into the game.

“Isaac had a good training session on Wednesday, but today he couldn’t manage training because we have to manage the number of training sessions he does in a row.

“We need to watch how his injury reacts and see if he can have a normal training session before being available.”

Despite ruling out Campbell and being forced to go without Vallejo and Mbenza once more, Corberan is hopeful that both Pipa and Harry Toffolo will be available, as they play through pain to offer Huddersfield their first choice options at full-back.

Corberan continued: “Both are in a similar situation. They are managing one problem and they still have to arrive to their normal level (of fitness).

“They have taken part in some training over the last few days. Thursday they didn’t train, they had a specific training. We need to see how they react to the training of Wednesday that was more demanding.

“We need to see how they arrive (on Friday) before deciding if they can play the game.”

Huddersfield enter this weekend’s clash with Coventry on 47 points, eight clear of Rotherham United and the relegation zone.

