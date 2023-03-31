West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that his starting 11 selection for this weekend's clash with Millwall has been impacted with the absences of Jayson Molumby and Dara O'Shea.

The Spaniard revealed the news just over 24 hours before the Lions visit The Hawthorns that he will be unable to call upon two of his regular starters, with Molumby appearing in every single one of Corberan's 21 league matches in charge so far - 15 of them starts - whilst vice-captain O'Shea has started every single game in the Championship under Corberan.

How did Jayson Molumby and Dara O'Shea's injuries happen?

Both issues were picked up during the international break, with Molumby and O'Shea spending that with the Republic of Ireland national team.

Midfielder Molumby started both matches against Latvia and France, coming off against the latter with four minutes of normal time remaining, but he has suffered a groin issue in and around the match against the FIFA World Cup runners-up.

O'Shea was also selected to start both matches by national team manager Stephen Kenny, but he suffered a knee injury in the second half against France and was withdrawn on 78 minutes.

How long will Molumby and O'Shea be out of action for?

Unfortunately, Corberan is going to be without both players for a number of matches.

Molumby's is less serious and a time-frame of four weeks has been put on his recovery, but that will mean he misses pretty much all of April's fixtures and the Baggies have eight matches to contests in that time as they push for the play-offs.

For O'Shea though it is more serious, with a seven to eight week time period put on his expected comeback which has ended his regular season.

However, should Albion make the play-offs, then the centre-back should be available for the final should they make it to Wembley at the end of May.

The Verdict

With West Brom needing to go on a good run to make it into the top six between now and May, the last thing Corberan needed was to lose two key players.

Both Molumby and O'Shea are regular starters, and in the latter's case he has been ever-present for the Spaniard since his arrival back in October.

West Brom's results have been a little shaky since the month of February, so losing their vice-captain and perhaps best defender overall won't instill any confidence in the fanbase.

There's a little more depth in the midfield area for Corberan to rely on, but this is a major blow to West Brom's promotion hopes.