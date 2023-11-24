Highlights West Bromwich Albion have been dealing with a host of injury issues that have disrupted the rotation of the squad.

John Swift and Josh Maja are both in contention to start this weekend's match against Ipswich Town after returning to first-team training.

The return of Maja and Swift will provide much-needed attacking options for Albion and improve their chances of maintaining a push towards the top end of the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to put a small setback behind them when they return to Championship action this weekend.

The Baggies suffered a 2-1 defeat at Southampton almost a fortnight ago to push them outside of the top-six and face fellow promotion contenders Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns on Saturday evening.

Albion sit seventh in the second-tier standings with 26 points collected from their opening 16 league outings but have had to deal with a host of injury issues that have disrupted the rotation of the squad.

Daryl Dike and Adam Reach won’t be available until the end of the year with Achilles and quad injuries respectively, while Jeremy Sarmiento only made his return from a muscular issue on the South Coast two weeks ago.

John Swift and Josh Maja have also been lengthy absentees, with the former missing the last six weeks after picking up a calf strain against Birmingham City back in October.

Maja has been sidelined for the past eight weeks after damaging ligaments in his ankle against Bristol City back in September, but some light appears to be emerging at the end of the tunnel after the latest update from the Baggies boss in his pre-match press conference.

What has Carlos Corberan said about John Swift and Josh Maja?

Corberan revealed that Swift and Maja are both in contention to start against the Tractor Boys this weekend, and confirmed they will at least play a part in the clash according to the Express & Star.

Both had returned to first-team training over the international break and have completed enough work to be considered available by the Spaniard.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan said: "We knew that during this international break we had the possibility to add players to the group.

"Maja has been one of these players and Swift has been another, Sarmiento and Semi (Ajayi) were ready before this break.

"Both players – we had the idea – can add to the squad. Both have been training, not full, but part that made them available. I need to consider how ready they are or not, in terms of the minutes, because in football you need to be available and ready to compete, but both I saw in a good way to help the team."

How have John Swift and Josh Maja performed this season?

Swift was in exceptional form in a blue and white shirt up until his injury in the West Midlands derby.

The former Reading midfielder was the clubs’ top scorer with six goals from 12 Championship matches.

Maja, a summer arrival from Bordeaux, was being eased into the Albion first-team after not completing a pre-season and received limited minutes off the bench before suffering an ankle problem against the Robins.

Related West Brom footage shows key strength under Carlos Corberan: View The latest showing of team cohesion is a good sign for the Baggies’ promotion chances.

The Nigerian international was usually introduced with Albion protecting their leads, but the 24-year-old showed impressive ability to hold up the ball using his strength in order to push the team up the pitch in the latter stages of games.

What does this mean for West Brom’s promotion ambitions?

The return of Maja will ease the burden tremendously on Brandon Thomas-Asante as they enter the winter period, with Corberan now able to call upon more experienced personnel to try and change a game if Albion face some difficulty.

Maja netted 25 goals in 85 appearances for Bordeaux, including 16 strikes in last season’s Ligue 2 campaign, so he has proven he can be a reliable source for hitting the back of the net, which is something Albion desperately need if they are to maintain their push towards the top end of the division.

West Bromwich Albion striker Josh Maja

Swift also adds a goal threat but is an effective creative outlet too, with the 28-year-old finishing third in the Championship for chances created last season on 82. Swift has already matched the goal tally he recorded last term from 45 appearances, indicating there are many more strikes to come to get the Albion faithful off their seats.

The return of Swift and Maja will undoubtedly get goals flowing at the top end of the pitch, the task will be maintaining their fitness until the end of the season. If they can achieve that, Corberan’s men will stand a good chance of cementing themselves in the promotion mix to try and get back to the Premier League.