Highlights West Brom's defensive problems continue, with a lack of clean sheets and chronic issues affecting their performance.

Despite improvements in scoring, West Brom have one of the worst defensive returns in the league, with goals often coming from their own mistakes.

The arrival of Pipa, a Spanish right-back, provides competition and attacking presence that could help improve West Brom's defensive performance.

West Brom's defensive problems have continued so far this season and have shown little signs of improvement.

West Brom have produced a mixed bag of results to kickstart the campaign - back-to-back 2-1 defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City far from the perfect feat, before finding their feet with a point at Elland Road and home wins against Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

Another 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town last time out, however, means the pursuit of a clean sheet continues, a run of ten matches dating back to last campaign since their last shutout - a 2-0 win away to Blackpool in April.

It presents a stark contrast to Carlos Corberán's early form as Albion boss, keeping seven clean sheets from his first ten outings in the dugout, all of which resulted in victory.

The present day, however, paints a much bleaker picture away from deteriorating and chronic defensive issues resulting in a frustrating reality despite the Baggies' improvements in the final third.

Albion are the joint-third highest scorers in the league, scoring four and three goals against Middlesbrough and Swansea respectively, while conceding twice in both games, leading to one of the worst defensive returns in the division.

Many of these goals, meanwhile, have come directly from their own kick-offs as seen against Blackburn and Boro, connoting not just a lack of quality but a mentality shift Corberán must rectify post-international break.

One way of doing so is through new players, with the Spanish boss prioritising his limited budget in bringing in a new defender on deadline day in hopes of revitalising the backline.

Who is Pipa?

The Spanish right-back was the third and final summer signing for West Brom, following on from Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja, as the Baggies focused on offloading high earners from the wage bill to limited success.

He reunites with Corberán for a third spell, originally signing him at Huddersfield Town ahead of the 2020/21 season.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

The former Espanyol and Gimnàstic defender was a mainstay in the Terriers backline, playing 37 times as his side finished six points clear of the drop.

Game time declined the following season, however, playing just 11 Championship fixtures as Huddersfield recorded a surprise play-off finish before following Corberán to Olympiacos in 2022, playing another 11 matches in an injury-hit season before swiftly moving to Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets.

Boasting European experience, game time once again has been hard to come by for the 25-year-old and he will be hoping to kick on with a move to the Black Country.

What is the cause of West Brom's defensive issues?

While hard to pinpoint the root cause, there are a few outlining factors for West Brom's defensive decline.

The departure of captain Dara O'Shea to Burnley has naturally presented a challenge, a significant absence within the backline as both a composed leader as well as a competent option on the ball.

A change of system, meanwhile, has not had the effect Corberán would have been hoping for with the newly-adopted back three still conceding goals at will.

The go-to backline of Erik Pieters, Cédric Kipré and Semi Ajayi have shown signs of quality, particularly when building from the back, but have displayed too many vulnerabilities, switching off at crucial moments proving costly, particularly when in winning positions - for example, sacrificing a 3-0 lead against the Swans in their opening home fixture.

While Kyle Bartley and Caleb Taylor have been unable to force themselves into the fold regularly, a lack of competition in both wing-back slots has proved to be a massive oversight in recruitment - a pairing of Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong has gone unchanged since the 2019/20 campaign.

While Matt Phillips has recently filled in effectively on the left-hand side, a lack of competent depth has played its toll on the ever present full-backs, requiring them to play near, if not all, 46 Championship fixtures, with complacency bound to set in with nobody in the wings fighting for their place.

On the right-hand side, meanwhile, the arrival of Pipa presents a welcome selection headache for the West Brom boss to see who takes the spot going forward.

What will Pipa bring to West Brom?

Pipa provides competition for Furlong at the right wing-back slot, with the former Queens Park Rangers defender playing more than 150 times for the Baggies since joining in 2019.

The Spanish right-back is known for his attacking presence, using his pace to bare down on the opposition goal from deep, cutting inside to create angles to take on the shot himself or provide opportunities for his teammates.

His athleticism, meanwhile, allows him to recover quickly and effectively rather than leaving his defensive counterparts in the lurch in the event of a counter-attacking move.

On a season-long loan, it provides, at worst, quality cover for Furlong to manage his minutes more effectively, especially with the busy winter months soon approaching, while Carlos Corberán says he is looking forward to reuniting with his signing and believes there is more to come from the Spaniard.

Speaking to Shropshire Star, he said: "He’s an attacking full-back with more attacking skills than defensive skills.

"He is a player I’m looking forward to working with because I think that he still has a big gap for improvement.

"This can be a positive and a negative at the same time, but I want to work with him to cover this gap, to make from him the most competitive player he can be.

"For me, the fact that he arrived from a difficult challenge, or experience, in Ludogorets, will help us to develop him to the level that I consider we need him to have, and show."