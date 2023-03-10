Carlos Corberan reacts to Neil Warnock’s jibe ahead of West Brom vs Huddersfield Town

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan insists he has no problem with Neil Warnock after the Huddersfield chief suggested he had a ‘good agent’ to land the job at The Hawthorns.

The two sides meet on Saturday and they need the points for different reasons, with the Terriers fighting to stay in the league and Albion are hoping to finish in the top six.

And, ahead of the clash, Warnock had a little dig at Corberan when he shared his surprise that the Spaniard had got the Baggies job after he was sacked at Olympiacos.

But, speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan, who will be up against his former club, wouldn’t be drawn on the matter and reiterated his ‘full respect’ for Warnock.

“These comments are just part of the game, right? But I am fully focused in just preparing the team for what happens tomorrow.

“I know that he will be joking with these comments but I have like I told you a full respect for somehow who has in his back the number of games he has managed, he has achieved a very important thing in the country, a very difficult thing to achieve. I have a lot of respect for every coach that makes a career like the one he has.”

The verdict

This is classy from Corberan and it’s sensible to stay away from any mind games from Warnock who clearly knows what he’s doing with this remark.

It will be his way of trying to get under the skin of the Albion boss and you can understand why he is taking such measures as he knows his side are going to be up against it given the difference between the sides.

All that matters for both is getting the win on Saturday and this adds more spice to a game that already has a lot riding on it.

