Highlights West Brom boss has no problem with Leicester head coach celebrating on the pitch after win.

West Brom's organization at the back was poor, leading to their conceding the winning goal.

Despite a good performance, West Brom missed a big opportunity to close the gap to the top two teams.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan insists he has no problem with Enzo Maresca after the Leicester head coach ran on the pitch following their dramatic 2-1 win at The Hawthorns.

Leicester secure late win at West Brom

The trip to The Hawthorns was always going to be a difficult one for the Foxes, as Albion have been in fine form in recent weeks.

And, that proved to be the case, as there was little to separate the sides for large parts, as they both had spells where they would feel they could’ve taken the lead.

But, it was Leicester who would go ahead, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall powered home a header after a great cross from Wilfred Ndidi.

After that, they did look relatively comfortable, but the Baggies were still in the game and Josh Maja would bundle home in the 89th minute after a long throw from Darnell Furlong wasn’t cleared properly.

The full-back would launch another one into the box in stoppage time, but this time Jannik Vestergaard headed to set up a counter-attack.

Incredibly, Albion had left themselves short at the back, with Kelechi Iheanacho feeding Dewsbury-Hall who ran through for a one-on-one. The midfielder would wait for Harry Winks to support him, and he squared the ball, allowing the ex-Spurs man to score the winner.

The goal sparked wild scenes in the away end, and the Leicester bench were on the pitch, including Maresca.

Carlos Corberan discusses Enzo Maresca flashpoint

Minutes later, the final whistle was blown, with Corberan and Maresca in discussion on the touchline as the Spaniard appeared to refuse to shake hands with the Italian, who used to play for the Baggies.

Many presumed that was down to the celebration, but Corberan explained to the Express & Star that he had no problem with how the Foxes chief reacted to the winning goal.

“No, when he finished celebrating he said sorry to me for going to the pitch to celebrate, and I said, no, no, no problem, I understand the emotion. But I was sick all week and I don't want to give my hand to any of my staff or any of them.

“I have respect for Enzo, he is doing a good job and I understand when they score against Sheffield in the last minute too, I understand the emotion of going on the pitch to celebrate.

“I don't think it wasn't respectful, they were very respectful. But I have been sick and I didn't want to create a problem for anyone.”

What next for West Brom?

The way West Brom conceded the winning goal will have infuriated Corberan, as he prides himself on the organisation of his side, yet they were left short at the back after the throw was cleared, so it was so unlike them.

Overall, it wasn’t a bad performance from the Baggies, as they competed well against the league leaders on the whole, and they will feel they should have left with a point.

But, it wasn’t to be, and it was a big opportunity missed for Albion to try and close the gap to the top two.

Now, it’s about bouncing back, and Corberan will be preparing his side for a tough trip to Sunderland next weekend.