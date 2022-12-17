Carlos Corberan reacts as West Brom maintain excellent form

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan praised his players after they made it five wins in a row – as he also insisted there’s more to come.

Since losing his first game in charge, Corberan’s Albion have been perfect, and they continued that winning streak with a comfortable 3-0 success over a poor Rotherham side at The Hawthorns.

Goals from Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante sealed the points, with the Baggies having now kept four clean sheets in their last five.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Corberan was delighted with how his side defended and he also explained why he thinks they can get even better.

“I think it was a professional and a mature performance from the team. We played the whole game with a high level of concentration. We’ve managed to collect another clean sheet and it’s very, very important for us defend well.

“We are pleased with the clean sheet, but we’re not just going to be focused on defence or attack. We want to be better at both and work at them both collectively.”

The big weekend West Brom quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were the club founded? 1875 1878 1885 1888

The verdict

Albion are flying right now and it’s all down to Corberan who has transformed the club and got the players on side almost immediately.

We know this is a squad with talent but they’re now well organised, playing for each other and much more confidence than under the previous regime.

So, Corberan is right to be pleased and you can be sure that he’s looking at the gap to the play-offs ahead of the game with Coventry City in the week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.