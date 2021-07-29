Carlos Corberan reacts as Huddersfield Town swoop for Premier League player

Carlos Corberan is brimming with excitement at his newest addition Danel Sinani, claiming the attacker gives Huddersfield Town “real possibilities”, as reported by the official Huddersfield Town Website.

The Terriers added newly found creativity to their ranks last night with the signing of Norwich City’s attacking midfield Danel Sinani on a season-long loan deal.

A Luxembourg international, Sinani spent last season on loan in Belgium with Waasland-Beveren, but the 24-year-old has returned to England help push Huddersfield’s outside shot of a play-off run.

Speaking to the official Huddersfield Town website, manager Corberan expressed his delight with Sinani signing, saying: “We’re pleased to add Danel to our squad. He is a player with the versatility to play down the middle as a number 10, or on the right side, and he gives us real possibilities.

“He has scored a lot of goals in different countries and now he has to show his ambition and level in the Sky Bet Championship. In the middle of the pitch, he can improve our finishing, as opposed to helping in the build-up. He is also a good option as a taker in set-piece situations, which is something we wanted to add to the squad.

“He’s an international player and that gives him really good experience too.”

The verdict

It’s always pleasing to see a manager happy with a new signing, but Corberan’s delight with Sinani joining shows how exciting of a player the Luxembourg international is. Corberan rates his versatility and ambition to join the club, suggesting that Sinani could be a pivotal player throughout the season playing in a number of different positions.

